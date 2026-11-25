MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The match between Azerbaijan's Sabah and Spain's Barcelona in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase has kicked off at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match is being officiated by Scottish referee Nicholas Walsh.

Valdas Dambrauskas' side entered the clash against the Catalan club with three points. In their previous four matches, Sabah recorded one win and suffered three defeats.

Ahead of the fifth round, Barcelona were fifth in the UEFA Champions League league-phase standings with nine points, while the Azerbaijani club were in 31st place.

The Catalan side are playing in Baku without one of their key stars, Lamine Yamal, who did not travel to Azerbaijan due to an ankle problem.