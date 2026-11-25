MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global digital asset trading platform Zorvantic Exchange Inc. (hereinafter referred to as“Zorvantic”) today issued an official statement regarding recent public attention surrounding VLVI token trading and regulatory developments in certain European regions, reaffirming the platform's strict standards for asset listing reviews, global compliance operations, and territorial risk segregation.

VLVI Token Listing Review and Due Diligence

As a cryptocurrency trading platform registered and operating in the United States, Zorvantic has always regarded asset security and compliance reviews as the lifeline of its platform operations. The platform itself holds an MSB license issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) (MSB Registration Number: 31000336183833) as well as an SEC qualification certificate (CIK: 0002147016), and operates in strict accordance with the guidelines of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other relevant regulatory authorities.

Before deciding to list the VLVI token issued by Sapiovestis Capital Investment Academy, Zorvantic's Compliance Committee conducted comprehensive and rigorous due diligence on the background of the issuing entity and its relevant compliance documentation. Only after confirming that the project met domestic U.S. compliance requirements and had a clear business rationale did Zorvantic provide technical matching services for its global debut.

No Active Solicitation Policy and User Choice

In response to recent territorial licensing issues mentioned by Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Zorvantic hereby clarifies that the platform fully respects the territorial jurisdiction of financial regulatory authorities in all countries around the world, including Germany's BaFin.

In its daily operations, Zorvantic strictly implements geofencing and market access controls. The platform has never established an operating entity within Germany, nor has it conducted any form of advertising, localized marketing, or active customer solicitation targeting the German market. In accordance with international financial services practices, in the absence of any active promotion by the platform, qualified investors worldwide access the platform entirely based on their own independent intentions and voluntarily initiated visits, which constitute their own independent commercial decisions. Even so, Zorvantic continues to implement strict identity verification and anti-money laundering monitoring for all accounts accessing the platform, ensuring a clean and secure trading environment.

Global Regulatory Registrations and EU Compliance Preparations

Currently, Zorvantic has completed compliance registrations in multiple major financial markets worldwide, holding various regulatory qualifications in jurisdictions including the United States, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

In response to the increasingly clear global regulatory landscape for crypto assets, Zorvantic has incorporated compliance development in the European market into its core medium- and long-term strategy. The platform is actively evaluating and preparing for relevant licensing applications under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. In the future, it will also advance licensing applications in key European markets such as Germany, as appropriate and in accordance with its business development needs, striving to become a bridge connecting globally compliant digital assets with investors.

About Zorvantic Exchange

Zorvantic Exchange operates as an online cryptocurrency and digital asset trading platform. In November 2026, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) issued an official consumer warning stating that the platform lacks authorization to offer crypto-asset services in Germany. For further inquiries, the entity lists its corporate name as Zorvantic Exchange INC and can be reached at....

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