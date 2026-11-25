MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Members can now learn their APOE status alongside their cancer and heart disease risk, with genetic counseling to explain results

Indianapolis, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevity Life+ today added APOE analysis for Alzheimer's disease risk to its membership, expanding beyond its existing cancer and heart disease risk insights. The DNA-based health membership program finds people's inherited health risks, then helps members and their doctors act on them. The optional APOE add-on uses the member's genome already sequenced with no new sample needed. It is available now to members nationwide, and every result is reviewed with a genetic counselor. Longevity Life+ is offered by Longevity Life Advisors, Inc.

Through whole-genome sequencing (WGS), a new optional APOE analysis identifies common genetic variants associated with risk for late-onset Alzheimer's disease (AZ). By characterizing the APOE ε2, ε3 and ε4 alleles, the analysis identifies which of six common APOE genotypes a member carries and shows their genetic risk relative to the general population. About 25 percent of people carry one copy of APOE ε4 variant, and 2 to 3 percent carry two copies, according to the National Institute on Aging. Individuals with APOE4 genes may or may not develop AZ but have increased risk of this disorder compared with those who do not.

The results are designed to support more informed conversations about an individual's disease risk and to facilitate prevention and early disease detection planning. Where applicable, APOE findings may also inform discussions about lipid metabolism and cardiovascular health. With updates and evidence-based reviews, Longevity Life + members will optimize their long-term health outlook and improve cancer, heart disease and dementia care and outcomes.

The expanded offering brings together three important areas of personalized health – cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurological risk – complemented by pharmacogenomics, genetic counseling and unique precision care navigation.

The APOE add-on includes:



APOE ε2, ε3 and ε4 genetic variant analysis

Identification of six common APOE genotypes

Personalized Alzheimer's disease risk insights relative to the general population

Additional lipid and cardiovascular considerations, when applicable Integration with existing cancer and cardiovascular genomic assessments for a more complete approach to preventive health planning

"Genetic results are only useful when people understand them and know the best evidence of how they should act on these data," said Dr. Paul Billings, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Life+. "Adding APOE to whole-genome sequencing gives members a fuller view of their long-term health risks, and our genetic counselors and care navigators can help them turn that information into informed conversations with their own physicians."

The APOE test is powered by MyOme. MyOme uses whole-genome sequencing and state-of-the-art bioinformatics to analyze patient DNA and produce comprehensive and clinically actionable reports that allow patients and their providers to make personalized lifestyle, prevention, and treatment choices.

About APOE

APOE (apolipoprotein E) is a gene that helps the body transport cholesterol and other fats. Certain variants of the gene are associated with increased risk for late-onset Alzheimer's disease. APOE results do not diagnose Alzheimer's disease or determine whether someone will develop it.

Questions and Answers

What does the APOE analysis show? It identifies which of six common APOE genotypes a member carries and how their genetic risk for late-onset Alzheimer's disease compares with the general population.

Does it diagnose Alzheimer's disease? No. APOE results show risk, not a diagnosis. Some people who carry APOE ε4 never develop Alzheimer's, and some people who develop it carry no ε4 alleles.

How do members receive their results? Longevity Life+ results are available through the secure member portal

Who can add the APOE analysis? Once opted in, paid members can get their APOE analysis.

About Longevity Life+

Longevity Life+ is a DNA-based health membership that finds people's inherited health risks, then helps members and their doctors act on them. Members get whole-genome testing, genetic counseling, pharmacogenomics, personalized health insights and help navigating care. Their genome can be rechecked for new risks as science advances, without another test. Current risk areas include cancer, heart disease and, through APOE testing, Alzheimer's disease. Learn more at longevitylifeplus.com.

Longevity Life+ is a membership program of Longevity Life Advisors, Inc.



CONTACT: Rob Wyse Longevity Life Advisors, Inc. 212-920-1470...