MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has received notice of an unsolicited offer made by TG Offtakes Corp. (the“”) to purchase up to 4,289,754 (or 10.2 %) of Dynacor's issued and outstanding common shares at a price of C$5.75 per share (the“”).

Dynacor has no relationship with the Bidder and does not recommend or endorse the acceptance of this unsolicited offer. Shareholders are under no obligation to tender their shares to the Bidder. The Bidder's Offer is effectively a“mini”-tender and Canadian Securities Administrators (" CSA ") advise investors to exercise caution with mini-tender offers.“Mini”-tender offers are designed to avoid the disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most take-over bids under Canadian laws. The CSA has highlighted the risk that investors may tender shares without a clear understanding of how the offer price compares to the prevailing market price.

Notably, the Bidder's Offer does not subject the Bidder to securities laws that subject offerors to potential liability for misrepresentations made in formal take-over bid documents and allows the Bidder to extend its offer beyond the initial expiry date without taking up shares tendered to the offer, even if the conditions of the offer have been satisfied or waived.

Dynacor requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution of materials relating to the Bidder's offer.

Dynacor shareholders are urged to obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to the Bidder's unsolicited offer. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares can withdraw their shares in certain circumstances, including at any time before the shares have been taken up and paid for under the offer, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Bidder's documents.

Advisors to Dynacor

In connection with the Bidder's Offer Dynacor has retained Lavery, de Billy, L.L.P. as legal advisors and Laurel Hill Advisory Group as its information agent.

Shareholder Questions

Dynacor shareholders who have questions about the Bidder's Offer can contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

International: 1-416-304-0211 (collect call outside North America)

Text Message: Text“INFO” to 1-877-452-7184 or 1-416-304-0211)

Email: ...

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore-processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since our establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit for more information.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth HannaDirector, Investor RelationsT: 514-393-9000 #236E: ...Website:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: ...

Website: