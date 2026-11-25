NACON ANNOUNCES THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF ITS 2026/2027 HALF-YEAR RESULTS RESCHEDULED FOR 16 DECEMBER 2026 AFTER MARKET CLOSE
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ABOUT NACON
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IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: 160.8 million €
HEADCOUNT
More than 800 employees
INTERNATIONAL
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
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NACON is a BIGBEN group company created in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 12 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise to serve players.
Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP
CONTACT:
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet ... - +33 1 80 81 50 00
Attachment
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CP_Nacon_Décalage de publication RS 2026_27 _Diffusion English
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