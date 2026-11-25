MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual holiday campaign will deliver mortgage-free homes to more than 90 families of America's heroes between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation prepares to celebrate the holiday season, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2026 Season of Hope, an annual campaign to deliver the life-changing gift of a mortgage-free home to more than 90 families of America's heroes between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

The campaign will complete Tunnel to Towers mission to deliver 343 mortgage-free homes this year, in tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice 25 years ago on September 11, 2001.

The 2026 Season of Hope begins with six mortgage-free homes for the families of fallen first responders in California:



Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Fire Engineer Kyle Rutherford

Fremont Fire Department, Firefighter Anthony Ganzler

CAL FIRE, Captain Paul Rotondaro

Salinas Police Department, Police Officer Jorge Alvarado

Mountain View Fire Department, Fire Engineer/Paramedic Gabriel Shamiya California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Parole Agent Joshua Byrd

For the families left behind by these heroes, a mortgage-free home means more stability, security, and a promise that the homes where they built a lifetime of memories will always be theirs.

CAL FIRE Captain Paul Rotondaro joined CAL FIRE in 2006 and dedicated 13 years of his life to serving California communities as a member of the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit.

On October 2, 2019, Captain Rotondaro was on duty and traveling between fire stations when his vehicle was struck head-on by another driver. He was killed in the line of duty, leaving behind his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children.

Through the Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Rotondaro family can remain in their Merced home, free from the financial burden of a mortgage.

"I was in complete disbelief. I started laughing and crying at the same time. It was such an unbelievable gift to my family," said Jennifer Rotondaro. "I had been living in survival mode for several years, and this opportunity gave me a chance to think about how I could make our lives better."

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Agent Joshua Byrd dedicated his life to service. A Navy veteran, Agent Byrd spent more than a decade serving with CDCR.

On July 17, 2025, Agent Byrd was shot and killed by a parolee at the Oakland Parole Office. He was the first Division of Adult Parole Operations parole agent killed in the line of duty since the parole system was established in 1893. He left behind his wife, Jessica, and their three daughters. Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the family's Roseville home.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the Siller family and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for honoring Josh's sacrifice and taking care of the family he loved so dearly,” said Jessica Byrd.“Your generosity will forever be a part of his legacy. We find a great deal of comfort knowing that we will always live in our family home that holds so many memories with my beloved husband.”

A SEASON OF HOPE. A YEAR OF REMEMBRANCE.

The 2026 Season of Hope carries special significance as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice that day, Tunnel to Towers has committed to delivering 343 mortgage-free homes by the end of 2026. More than 90 of those homes will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

“Twenty-five years after September 11th, our promise to NEVER FORGET is as important as ever. We honor the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives that day by delivering 343 homes this year to our fallen first responder families, Gold Star families, and our injured veterans and first responders," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. "A forever home is our way of saying thank you, honoring their sacrifice, and making sure the families know they haven't been forgotten."

As Tunnel to Towers honors the legacy of America's heroes, the Foundation invites Americans to be part of this season of giving by visiting T2T.org and donating just $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Children of the Foundation's home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

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Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope

CONTACT: Trevor Tamsen Tunnel To Towers Foundation 718-987-1931...