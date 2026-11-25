BIGBEN ANNOUNCES THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION

OF ITS 2026/2027 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

RESCHEDULED FOR 16 DECEMBER 2026 AFTER MARKET CLOSE

Lesquin, 25 November 2026 – Bigben (the "Company") (ISIN FR0000074072) today announces the postponement of the release of its half-year results for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The publication of the 2026/2027 half-year financial statements, originally scheduled for November 30, 2026, has been postponed to 16 December 2026 after market close, as the audit on the half-year financial statements has not been finalised to date due to the additional audit procedures required by the accelerated safeguard procedure (“procédure de sauvegarde accélérée”).

Upcoming events:

Half-year results 2026/2027: 16 December 2026 (after market close)