BIGBEN ANNOUNCES THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF ITS 2026/2027 HALF-YEAR RESULTS RESCHEDULED FOR 16 DECEMBER 2026 AFTER MARKET CLOSE
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ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
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IFRS REVENUE 2025 -2026
284.5 million euros
INTERNATIONAL
31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in more than 100 countries
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Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products.
Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – SRD long-only eligible
ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP
PRESS CONTACT: Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet... – +33 1 80 81 50 00
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CP_Bigben_Décalage de publication RS 2026_27_Diffusion English
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