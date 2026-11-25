Mariella Sajkowski, Executive Director of Always Responsive Home Care in Ponte Vedra

Longtime Nocatee resident and mother of three Mariella Sajkowski brings Always Responsive Home Care to Florida's First Coast as Owner and Executive Director

- Mariella Sajkowski, Executive Director

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Always Responsive Home Care, a private pay home care company serving seniors and their families since 2010, has opened a new location in Ponte Vedra. Led by Executive Director Mariella Sajkowski, a longtime Nocatee resident, the office serves St. Johns, Duval, and Flagler counties.

Mariella moved to the area over eleven years ago, when much of what is now a thriving community had yet to be built. She has spent those years raising her three sons in Nocatee, a community in the heart of Florida's First Coast that her family still calls home.

"I've had the privilege of watching this community grow alongside my own family over the past 11 years," said Sajkowski. "This is more than just where we live. It's our home. The families here are our neighbors and friends, and I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to give back to a community that has given us so much by caring for its seniors and their loved ones."

The Ponte Vedra location offers hourly, overnight, and 24/7 care, helping seniors remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their own homes. Care begins with a complimentary in-home assessment, followed by a personalized care plan developed by a registered nurse to address each client's individual needs and preferences. All caregivers are direct employees of Always Responsive Home Care and are carefully screened, trained, and supervised by a registered nurse. The agency is licensed by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), license #299996987.

The new location opens with a dedicated team of caregivers ready to provide care, allowing families across Florida's First Coast to access support without unnecessary delays.

"Our name reflects our commitment to the families we serve," said Sajkowski. "Being Always Responsive means being there when families need us, day or night. We are committed to setting a high standard for in-home care through exceptional service, open communication, reliability, and genuine compassion. Our goal is to give families peace of mind, knowing their loved ones are receiving the quality of care they deserve. I am excited to bring that commitment to the community I call home."

Founded in New Jersey in 2010, Always Responsive Home Care now has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. The company's mission statement reads, "We exist to deliver exceptional home care services with superior customer service, while ensuring our staff is valued and treated with respect."

Families on the First Coast who would like to learn more or schedule a free assessment can call (904) 204-2046 or visit . Caregivers interested in joining the team are encouraged to reach out as well.

About Always Responsive Home Care

Always Responsive Home Care is a private pay home care company founded in 2010 in Monroe, New Jersey. With locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida, the company provides hourly, overnight and 24/7 care that helps seniors remain at home, delivered by caregivers who are valued and treated with respect. Interested in opening an Always Responsive Home Care franchise? Learn more at .

Mariella Sajkowski

Always Responsive Home Care

+1 904-204-2046

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Always Responsive Home Care Opens in Ponte Vedra to Serve Seniors and Families Across Florida's First Coast News Provided By Always Responsive Home Care November 25, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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