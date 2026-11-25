Ian Byrne MP speaks about Hillsborough Law in the Isle of Man

In an interview with The Armadillo, the Liverpool West Derby MP asks the Isle of Man to consider a duty of candour and engage with Summerland families.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne has called on the Isle of Man Government to consider introducing its own version of the UK's Public Office (Accountability) Bill, widely known as Hillsborough Law, in an interview with The Armadillo.Mr Byrne, a Hillsborough survivor who is leading the campaign for the UK legislation, said he was disappointed by the Island's current position. In July, ministers told Tynwald there were no immediate plans to introduce equivalent legislation. The UK Bill, which remains in the House of Lords, proposes duties of candour, transparency and frankness.Mr Byrne pointed to the human and financial costs that arise when public institutions do not acknowledge mistakes. He said any government would want to examine how the UK legislation works.He also referred to the 1973 Summerland fire in Douglas, in which 50 people died. He said the experience of bereaved families should make the Island particularly receptive to stronger safeguards. Families continue to seek answers more than 50 years after the fire.Mr Byrne, who has met Summerland families, said he saw strong parallels with Hillsborough. He encouraged Chief Minister Chris Thomas, who was appointed in October, to engage with the families and agree a process that would bring them closure.He also offered to work with the new Manx Government on comparable legislation.The interview is part of The Armadillo's coverage of accountability and transparency on the Isle of Man. The full interview is available at:About The ArmadilloThe Armadillo publishes independent journalism by Mark Hollingsworth, an investigative journalist, historian, documentary filmmaker and author of 11 books, including 'Londongrad' and 'Agents of Influence'. He writes regularly for The Spectator, The Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and the Mail on Sunday.

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“Just Do It”: Ian Byrne Challenges Isle of Man Government Over Hillsborough Law

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Ian Byrne MP Calls on Isle of Man to Introduce Its Own Hillsborough Law News Provided By The Armadillo November 25, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Human Rights, Law, Politics, World & Regional



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