Tavanti is designed and crafted in Italy.

Easy elegance with Tavanti's Giove Collection

The Fort Lauderdale agency will introduce Tavanti's Italian jewelry to retailers in the US, the Caribbean and cruise and travel retail.

- Michael Tylor, VP Sales & Strategic Development, Ignition BranderyFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ignition Brandery, Inc. today announced that it now represents Tavanti, the Italian fine jewelry brand, in the United States, the Caribbean and the cruise and travel retail market.Tavanti is made in Italy, and you can see it in the work. The collections have the easy, confident style that American shoppers have long connected with Italian design, and they're meant to be worn every day, not saved for special occasions. Through the new partnership, retailers in these markets will work directly with Ignition Brandery for sales, account development and support in their stores."Tavanti is the kind of Italian jewelry people fall for at the counter," said Michael Tylor, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Development at The Ignition Brandery. "It's beautiful, it's easy to wear, and our retailers have been asking for a line like this. We can't wait to put it in front of them."Ignition Brandery's partners include independent jewelers, island retailers and the operators that run shops on cruise ships and in travel retail. Customers in those stores are often looking for something that feels special and has a story behind it. A piece made in Italy brings both.Retailers interested in carrying Tavanti can contact The Ignition Brandery to arrange a presentation of the collection.About TavantiTavanti is an Italian fine jewelry brand with a simple idea at its core: jewelry should be beautiful enough to notice and easy enough to wear every day. Each collection is made in Italy and reflects the effortless style the country is known for, with careful attention to how every piece looks, feels and sits when it's worn. Tavanti is represented in the United States, the Caribbean and cruise and travel retail by The Ignition Brandery, Inc.About The Ignition BranderyThe Ignition Brandery, Inc. is a brand representation agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It represents jewelry and watch brands across the United States, the Caribbean and cruise ship retail, connecting brands with the retailers and travel retail operators that serve those markets.

Michael Tylor

Ignition Brandery

+1 305-890-1428

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The Ignition Brandery Brings Italian Jewelry Brand Tavanti to the US and Caribbean News Provided By Ignition Brandery November 25, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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