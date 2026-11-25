Southport Remodeling

Kitchen Remodeling by Southport Remodeling

Bathroom Remodeling by Southport Remodeling

Southport Remodeling's new Website showcases kitchen/bathroom remodeling, custom showers, epoxy flooring & more for homeowners across Brunswick County

- Kelly EckardSOUTHPORT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southport Remodeling, a home remodeling company serving Brunswick County and surrounding areas, today announced the launch of its new website at .The new website gives homeowners an easy way to explore the company's full range of services, view photos of completed projects and request a free estimate. Highlights include:- Detailed pages for more than 30 remodeling services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, Onyx Collection shower systems, custom tile showers, walk-in showers and tub-to-shower conversions- Decorative and garage epoxy flooring, including metallic epoxy finishes- Outdoor living and exterior improvements such as decks, pergolas and covered patios- A project gallery with before-and-after photos of recent work- A simple form to request a free estimate"I started Southport Remodeling to give homeowners the kind of personal attention and quality craftsmanship I'd want in my own home," said Kelly Eckard, owner of Southport Remodeling. "The new website lets people see the work we do and reach us easily. Floor to ceiling and wall to wall, we do it all."Southport Remodeling takes a hands-on approach to every project, with the owner personally involved from the first conversation to the finished result. The company specializes in bathroom and kitchen remodeling, Onyx Collection shower systems, custom tile showers and decorative epoxy flooring, along with a wide range of interior and exterior home improvements.About Southport RemodelingSouthport Remodeling (K&A Solutions DBA Southport Remodeling) is a home remodeling company serving Brunswick County, North Carolina and surrounding areas. The company offers kitchen and bathroom remodeling, custom showers, epoxy flooring, outdoor living improvements and more. For more information, visit

Kelly Eckard

Southport Remodeling

+1 910-899-8587

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Southport Remodeling Launches New Website News Provided By Websites MIA November 25, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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