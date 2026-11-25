The Turks and Caicos chiropractor and founder introduces a signature talk on growing with purpose, written for women's leadership and business events.

- Dr. Lise CloutierTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Dr. Lise Cloutier, founder of Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, has launched keynote speaking after 31 years in chiropractic practice. Her signature keynote, "When You're Called to More: Grow With Purpose in Life and Business," is written for women's leadership conferences, entrepreneur summits, corporate events and business retreats in the United States and beyond.The keynote addresses people who still love the work they do and feel a pull toward something more. In it, Cloutier draws on three decades in practice and her experience as a business owner and business coach to talk about trusting that pull, building on existing strengths, and finding new ways to grow personally and professionally."So many people I meet still love what they do, and they also feel called to more. They think they have to pick one," said Dr. Lise Cloutier. "I have built a practice from the ground up twice, in two countries, and I have learned that the pull toward more is worth listening to. This keynote is about trusting it, and growing with purpose in life and in business."Speaking has run alongside her clinical work through much of her career. Cloutier has spoken to chiropractic audiences on practice and business growth, and she describes speaking as one of her two great strengths, alongside her hands-on work with patients. She spent 16 years building a family and wellness-based practice in Ottawa, then relocated to the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2011 and started again, building Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness on Providenciales, where she treats island residents alongside visitors from around the world.The announcement follows a busy autumn. In September, Cloutier marked 31 years in practice, and she has since begun recording her own podcast in Fort Lauderdale, hosted by Mirit Moon, founder of Moon Media Affairs, covering health, wellness, chiropractic, mindset and women's health. She is also a contributing author of Pearls of Wisdom, Pure and Powerful, a collection of personal and professional stories from women chiropractors.ABOUT DR. LISE CLOUTIERDr. Lise Cloutier is a Doctor of Chiropractic, keynote speaker and founder of Caicos Chiropractic and Wellness in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. A 1995 graduate of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto, she spent 16 years building a family and wellness-based practice in Ottawa before relocating to the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2011. Her signature keynote, "When You're Called to More," helps audiences grow with purpose in life and business. She is a contributing author of Pearls of Wisdom, Pure and Powerful (International Health Publishing, 2010) and is licensed with the Turks and Caicos Allied Health Professions and Pharmacy Professions Council. Dr. Lise Cloutier is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

Mirit Moon

Moon Media Affairs

+1 813-906-0684

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Lise Cloutier Launches Keynote Speaking After 31 Years in Chiropractic Practice News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC November 25, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.