Official logo of Iddings Electric, providing residential electrical services across Lancaster, West Chester, and the greater Central Pennsylvania region.

Giveaway recipient Jennifer Horvath and her child stand outside their Ephrata, Pennsylvania home with representatives celebrating the holiday home upgrades, including Iddings Electric's Free Panel Replacement Giveaway.

Iddings Electric will donate a new electrical panel, surge protection, and electrical safety upgrades at no cost to a local Ephrata, PA family.

- Jennifer Horvath, Giveaway RecipientEPHRATA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Through its Free Panel Replacement Giveaway, Iddings Electric will donate and install a new electrical panel, whole-home surge protection, and essential electrical safety upgrades for Jennifer Horvath and her family in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. All work is being provided at no cost to bring practical relief and lasting safety to the family this holiday season.When Jennifer and her family purchased their Ephrata home, they were excited to put down roots and build a future together as first-generation homeowners. Like many families navigating a competitive housing market, they made tough decisions to secure a place of their own. Within their first year, however, unexpected home repairs began adding up, making critical electrical upgrades feel out of reach.Hoping for a bit of relief heading into the holidays, Jennifer entered a giveaway on behalf of her family."We have been praying for help and seeing this contest gives me a little hope," Jennifer shared in her giveaway nomination.Iddings Electric's contribution builds on recent community support for the family, who also received a no-cost roof replacement through Zimmerman's Roofing's Free Roof Giveaway on November 24, 2026. By installing a new electrical panel, adding surge protection, and completing electrical safety repairs throughout the home, Iddings Electric is helping ensure the family's home is safe, dependable, and ready for the years ahead. Schaedler Electric is also helping support the project by contributing materials for the installation."Giving back to our community is incredibly important to us, and Jenny and Danny are truly deserving of this support. Our entire team is excited to complete this project and make a meaningful difference in their lives," said Shawn Iddings, owner of Iddings Electric."Despite the home problems, we just thank God that we are able to have a home for our family," Jennifer said. "We are first-generation homeowners in our family, and being able to own something has been a huge blessing. This would absolutely change a lot for us."For Jennifer and her family, Iddings Electric's donation offers both practical protection and a welcome measure of peace of mind as they look ahead to the holiday season in the home they worked hard to call their own.Media interested in learning more or coordinating coverage may contact Blue Point Growth at....About Iddings ElectricIddings Electric provides residential electrical services across Lancaster, West Chester, and the greater Central Pennsylvania region. For more information, visit iddingselectric or call 717-936-4358.

Caleb Hudson

Blue Point Growth LLC

+1 267-279-6227

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Iddings Electric Gifts Free Electrical & Safety Upgrades to Ephrata Family News Provided By Blue Point Growth LLC November 25, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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