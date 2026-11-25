Official logo of Zimmerman's Roofing, serving homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania with roofing, siding, gutters, and windows.

Free Roof Giveaway recipient Jennifer Horvath and her child stand outside their Ephrata, Pennsylvania home with representatives celebrating the holiday roof replacement by Zimmerman's Roofing.

Aerial view of the newly installed flat roof completed by Zimmerman's Roofing for a local Ephrata, Pennsylvania family through its Free Roof Giveaway.

Zimmerman's Roofing completed a no-cost roof replacement for first-generation homeowners in Ephrata, PA, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

- Jennifer Horvath, Free Roof Giveaway RecipientEPHRATA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zimmerman's Roofing has gifted Jennifer Horvath and her family in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, a brand-new roof at no cost through its annual Free Roof Giveaway, completing the installation on November 24, 2026, just in time for Thanksgiving.When Jennifer and her family purchased their Ephrata home, they were excited to put down roots and build a future together as first-generation homeowners. Like many families navigating a competitive housing market, they made tough decisions to secure a place of their own. Within their first year, however, unexpected home repairs began to add up, and a roof inspection revealed that a full roof replacement was needed-an expense that felt out of reach amid other mounting household costs.Hoping for a bit of relief heading into the holidays, Jennifer entered Zimmerman's Roofing's Free Roof Giveaway on behalf of her family."We have been praying for help and seeing this contest gives me a little hope," Jennifer shared in her giveaway nomination.Zimmerman's Roofing selected the family to lift a major burden off their shoulders and help them focus on making their house a safe, lasting home for years to come."Having the opportunity to come out here and meet Jenny and Danny, it's clear that they are a very deserving family. It feels great to be in a position to give back to our community and make a meaningful difference in their lives," said Kevin Iddings, owner of Zimmerman's Roofing."Despite the roof problem, we just thank God that we are able to have a home for our family," Jennifer said. "We are first-generation homeowners in our family, and being able to own something has been a huge blessing. This would absolutely change a lot for us."Material donations from CertainTeed, GenFlex Roofing, and SRS Distribution helped make the Free Roof Giveaway possible at no cost to the family. Zimmerman's Roofing extends its sincere thanks to all three partners for their generosity this holiday season.The community support for the family does not stop with the roof. Building on the momentum of the Free Roof Giveaway, Iddings Electric will also donate and install a new electrical panel, whole-home surge protection, and essential electrical safety upgrades at no cost through its Free Panel Replacement Giveaway.Stories like this reflect why community giveaways matter: a major home repair can feel overwhelming even for hardworking families doing everything they can to stay ahead. With a brand-new roof now overhead, Jennifer and her family head into Thanksgiving and the holiday season with lasting protection and renewed peace of mind.Media interested in learning more or coordinating coverage may contact Blue Point Growth at....About Zimmerman's RoofingZimmerman's Roofing serves homeowners across Lancaster, West Chester, and the greater Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania region with roofing and exterior services. The company's Free Roof Giveaway is an opportunity to give back to a family in its community. For media inquiries, contact.... For more information, visit zimmermansroofing or call (717) 354-3737.

Caleb Hudson

Blue Point Growth LLC

+1 267-279-6227

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Ephrata Family Receives Free Roof Through Zimmerman's Roofing Holiday Giveaway News Provided By Blue Point Growth LLC November 25, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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