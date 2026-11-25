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The plan puts claims of suppliers, contractors, joint-venture partners and award holders at about US$58 billion, close to a quarter of the public debt.

- Brian JarmainLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Venezuela Commercial Claimholders Committee, convened by Aethel Partners, welcomes Venezuela Renace, the national programme for recovery and prosperity published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on November 24.The plan sets out, in the Republic's own figures, what the public sector owes. US$237.5 billion at the end of 2025. Of that, about US$32 billion is owed by PDVSA to suppliers, oilfield service providers and joint-venture partners. Arbitration awards account for a further US$26 billion. These are the claims the Committee was formed to represent.The Committee welcomes the principles the plan sets for the restructuring. One process, covering all relevant external obligations of the Republic and PDVSA. Fair and consistent treatment across creditor groups. Open engagement with creditors, supported by formal data sharing. Commercial claimholders could not ask for more than that.The plan also says supplier balances will be reconciled through audits and verification. The Committee keeps a register of its members' claims, supported by the contracts, certifications, awards and judgments behind them. It was built for exactly that work.One point needs care. The plan names the Eurobonds in its restructuring objectives, and expects private creditors to take part through an orderly debt exchange. An exchange works for bonds. It does not work for an unpaid invoice, or for a balance still to be audited. Commercial claims will need their own treatment, inside the single process the plan promises.The plan expects oil production to reach 2.9 million barrels a day by 2036, with US$160 billion invested in the oil sector, and names capital, infrastructure and power as the constraints. Many of the Committee's members built and ran that infrastructure."We welcome the plan," said Brian Jarmain, Managing Director of Aethel Partners. "The Republic has put a number on what is owed to the companies that built its oil fields, power plants and roads. Those companies want to be part of the recovery. Some of them have said that, if circumstances permit, they would put capital and expertise into it through the Wellhead Facility."Earlier this month the Committee wrote to Centerview Partners, financial adviser to the Republic, to introduce itself. Holders of about US$8 billion of claims have expressed interest in joining, and the Committee is in contact with holders of a further US$20 billion. It is now moving to formal constitution, with a steering committee drawn from its members.Miller & Chevalier Chartered is counsel to the Committee.Registration remains open. Holders of commercial claims, awards and judgments can write to....About the CommitteeThe Venezuela Commercial Claimholders Committee was launched on August 27, 2026 for holders of commercial and other non-bond claims against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. and other Venezuelan state-owned entities. It does not disclose its members.About Aethel Partners LLPAethel Partners LLP, founded in 2014, is a financial and strategic advisory firm working on special situations, complex transactions and sovereign restructurings.Media and creditor enquiries:Aethel Partners LLP...+44 20 7131 9033 (London)+1 (203) 542-9994 (Greenwich, CT)

Venezuela Commercial Claimholders Committee

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Venezuela Commercial Claimholders Committee Welcomes the Republic's Recovery Plan News Provided By Aethel Partners LLP November 25, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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