- Juan Tuason, founder of Paragon Home Care

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Camille stopped by after work, she found her father still in the same chair, lunch untouched, and the day already feeling harder than it should have. Like many adult children, she was balancing her own family, her job, and the quiet fear that one missed detail at home could turn into a bigger problem. For families facing that kind of stress, support often matters most in the ordinary moments: a steadier morning, a calmer evening, and more time to simply be a daughter or son again.

Paragon Home Care is helping families in McLean, VA, and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia better understand what in-home support can look like when an aging parent or loved one needs more day-to-day help. Serving local families since 2013, the agency provides hourly and live-in support focused on safety, consistency, meaningful connection, and proactive oversight at home.

What Services Does Paragon Home Care in McLean, VA, Offer?

Paragon Home Care offers hourly and live-in support in McLean, VA, and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia, including companion care, personal care, dementia-focused support, help after returning home, and specialty-trained support for Parkinson's care, stroke recovery, post-hospitalization care, and end-of-life care. The agency's caregivers are also becoming dementia care certified, reflecting a stronger focus on families navigating memory changes.

Care That Supports Daily Life

For many families, the turning point is not one major event. It is a string of smaller moments: a parent who stops dressing for the day, growing forgetfulness, a fall scare, or the strain of trying to manage work, children, and an older loved one all at once. In those situations, support at home can start with help for bathing, dressing, companionship, mobility around the home, and a reassuring presence that keeps daily routines from feeling so overwhelming. Families comparing in-home support with larger residential settings may also appreciate that care can begin with a few hours and expand as needs change.

Specialized Dementia Support and Family Education

Dementia support is a major area of focus for the agency. In addition to ongoing dementia certification across its caregiver team, Paragon has invested in specialty training for dementia care, Parkinson's care, stroke recovery support, post-hospitalization care, and end-of-life care. That preparation helps caregivers respond thoughtfully when routines shift, conversations become harder, or familiar tasks take longer.

The agency also offers family education through its Family Guide,“When Home Stops Working,” a resource built around the questions families often ask when deciding what kind of help would make life at home feel steadier.

Paragon's mission is to redefine home care around the moments in between the tasks, where trust is built, connection is made, and care goes from excellent to exceptional. Guided by its core value,“More Than Tasks. Meaningful Care,” the agency believes the most meaningful support often comes from the relationships, conversations, and quiet moments that help families feel confident and loved ones feel truly cared for.

Care Insights Powered by Sensi

Paragon Home Care combines personalized caregiving with additional care insights through Sensi, available to every client as part of its standard of care. The technology helps identify potential changes in clients' daily patterns and behaviors, providing additional information that can support proactive attention and communication within the care team.

Sensi complements human caregiving by providing information that helps inform care decisions and reinforces Paragon's commitment to individualized support and improved care experiences for clients and their families.

That approach also speaks to referral partners. The agency is a trusted partner for hospitals and care managers seeking reliable hourly and live-in support for safe transitions home in McLean, VA, and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia. Sensi provides additional care insights that support proactive attention and communication following a loved one's return home.

Paragon Home Care received the 2026 Seal of Excellence from the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP), reinforcing its commitment to specialized dementia care, ongoing caregiver education, and meaningful support for individuals living with dementia.

Families and professionals who want more information about support options in McLean, VA, and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia can call (703) 942-8950 or visit the company's website to learn more.

About Paragon Home Care

Paragon Home Care is a private-duty home care agency based in McLean, Virginia, serving families throughout Northern Virginia since 2013. Recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America by Activated Insights, the agency is built around the belief that meaningful care happens in the moments between the tasks. It pairs highly selected caregivers with proactive, technology-enabled support, including Sensi as part of its standard of care. More Than Tasks. Meaningful Care.

Juan Tuason

Paragon Home Care

+1 703-942-8950

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Paragon Home Care Details In-Home Support in McLean, VA News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® November 25, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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