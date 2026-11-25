DocAssistant

DocAssistant estimates the gain at $200,000 a year for Trinity Emergency Physicians at Dameron Hospital, where Dr. Rodney Look reports more efficient charting.

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trinity Emergency Physicians reports that its emergency department practice at Dameron Hospital averaged 0.25 more relative value units (RVUs) per patient after adopting DocAssistant. Based on the figure shared by Rodney Look, MD, of Trinity Emergency Physicians, DocAssistant estimates the gain represents approximately $200,000 in additional annual revenue for the practice at Dameron.For Look, the change was easiest to describe in terms of what happens when he returns to his workstation. DocAssistant uses the conversation during a patient encounter to prepare a draft note. Look described coming back to the computer with the encounter already written up, ready for him to review while he turns his attention to orders.“It has made us so much more efficient,” Look said.The figure Trinity tracked at Dameron was the average RVU per patient, a measure of the relative value assigned to the services clinicians document and bill. A quarter of an RVU may sound modest for a single visit. Across 1,000 visits, that same gain amounts to 250 additional RVUs. For an emergency medicine practice, that is how a small change per encounter can add up over a year.Reflecting on what DocAssistant has meant for his colleagues, Look said,“This has just really transformed our practice.”

Nathan Bradley Murray

DocAssistant

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Trinity Emergency Physicians reports a gain of 0.25 RVUs per patient using DocAssistant News Provided By DocAssistant November 25, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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