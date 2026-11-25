Kansas' established healthcare and bioscience sectors provide a distinctive backdrop for entrepreneurs exploring opportunities in medical device distribution.

- Reza Yazdian, JDKS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From its substantial hospital network to its nationally recognised bioscience and research institutions, Kansas has an established presence in the healthcare economy. Synchrocare, LLC is highlighting its franchise model as an opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the medical device distribution industry and develop business relationships with healthcare providers across the state.Healthcare is a significant contributor to Kansas' economic activity. A 2026 economic analysis by the Institute for Policy and Social Research at the University of Kansas estimates that the healthcare sector supports approximately 214,000 jobs statewide. Hospitals alone employ more than 76,000 Kansans, with the sector also generating substantial economic activity through its supply chains and related industries.The state's healthcare infrastructure extends across major metropolitan centres and regional communities. Institutions such as The University of Kansas Health System, Stormont Vail Health and Ascension Via Christi form part of a broad network of hospitals and healthcare providers serving patients throughout Kansas. This network operates alongside specialist practices, outpatient facilities and other healthcare services.Kansas also has a distinctive bioscience profile. The sector supported approximately 20,300 jobs across 1,811 business establishments in 2025, with employment increasing by 3.8% between 2021 and 2025. Pharmaceuticals and agricultural biosciences are particular areas of strength, reflecting the state's longstanding investment in scientific research and development.Another defining feature is the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, a regional concentration of more than 300 animal health companies spanning the area anchored by Manhattan, Kansas, and extending into Missouri. Kansas State University and the University of Kansas contribute to this wider research environment through their respective strengths in veterinary science, translational research and biopharmaceutical development.While these areas represent different branches of the life sciences industry, together they demonstrate the breadth of Kansas' research, healthcare and scientific infrastructure. For entrepreneurs considering medical device distribution, the wider healthcare economy offers an established professional environment in which relationships between suppliers and healthcare providers play an important role.Synchrocare, LLC provides a franchise model designed to make entry into medical device distribution more accessible. Franchise owners receive access to a portfolio of medical products sourced from established manufacturers, together with support across supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions.The company also provides self-paced training covering medical fundamentals, product education and sales strategies. A medical background is not required, allowing entrepreneurs from different professional backgrounds to explore the industry while developing the knowledge and relationships needed to build their businesses.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.Through its franchise model, Synchrocare, LLC aims to connect entrepreneurs with the medical device distribution industry through product access, training and operational support.About Synchrocare,LLCSynchrocare, LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005. The company provides franchise opportunities designed to connect entrepreneurs with healthcare providers through medical device distribution, supplier relationships, training and operational support.For more information about owning a Synchrocare franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, JD

Synchrocare, LLC

+1 877-238-0317

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Start Your Medical Franchise Today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Synchrocare, LLC Highlights Medical Device Franchise Opportunities in Kansas News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC November 25, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.