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Auto Parts Manufacturing Market Size

The Business Research Company's Auto Parts Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The auto parts manufacturing sector has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by various shifts in vehicle production and technological advancements. With the automotive industry evolving rapidly, this market is set to expand further, reflecting increased demand for innovative and efficient components. Let's explore the market's size, growth drivers, key segments, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and leading companies shaping the future of auto parts manufacturing.

Auto Parts Manufacturing Market Size and Expansion Projections

The auto parts manufacturing market has seen strong growth recently and continues to show promising prospects. It is forecasted to rise from $728.49 billion in 2025 to $797.58 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth over the past years has been fueled by increasing global vehicle production, expansion in automotive manufacturing capabilities, surging demand for replacement parts, adoption of advanced automotive components, and growth in aftermarket services. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further to reach $1,128.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Factors driving this future growth include rising electric vehicle production, demand for lightweight vehicle parts, increasing vehicle parc and replacement needs, growth in exports of components, and a higher requirement for advanced safety and electronic modules. Key trends shaping the market include greater use of lightweight materials, advanced safety features, modular automotive parts, increased localization of production, and demand for high-performance components.

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Primary Drivers Behind Auto Parts Manufacturing Growth

One of the main forces propelling the auto parts manufacturing industry is the steady increase in vehicle production worldwide. This includes passenger cars, commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks. The growth in vehicle production is primarily linked to rising consumer demand for personal mobility, spurred by urbanization, improving living standards, and higher disposable incomes. As more consumers purchase vehicles for flexible transportation, manufacturers respond by ramping up production. This, in turn, boosts demand for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components such as engine parts, electrical systems, braking mechanisms, and interior assemblies needed for assembling new vehicles. For example, in April 2026, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) reported that global vehicle production increased from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025, reflecting a 3.9% rise. This steady climb in vehicle output directly supports the growth of the auto parts manufacturing market.

Additional Factors Fueling Market Expansion

Beyond vehicle production, the growing focus on electric vehicles and advanced technological components also drives the demand for auto parts. Increasing regulatory pressure for safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly vehicles encourages manufacturers to develop components that meet these requirements. The expansion of automotive aftermarket services and the rising replacement demand in the global vehicle parc further contribute to this market's growth. Together, these elements create a favorable environment for sustained expansion in the auto parts manufacturing industry.

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Breakdown of Leading Segments in the Auto Parts Manufacturing Market

The auto parts manufacturing market has been segmented comprehensively to understand where growth is most significant. These segments include:

1) Component-wise divisions such as Engine Parts, Transmission Parts, Electrical Parts, Suspension and Steering Parts, Braking System Parts, Body Parts, Interior Components, and Other Components.

2) Different materials used like Metal, Plastic, Rubber, and Composites.

3) Vehicle types including Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and others.

4) Application areas split between Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further subcategories under Engine Parts include pistons, cylinder heads, engine blocks, crankshafts, valves, fuel injection systems, turbochargers, air intake, and exhaust components. Transmission Parts cover gears, clutches, shafts, torque converters, cases, differential components, control units, bearings, and bushings. Electrical Parts consist of batteries, alternators, starters, wiring harnesses, control units, sensors, lighting, and infotainment items. Suspension and Steering Parts feature shock absorbers, struts, springs, control arms, ball joints, steering columns, racks, tie rods, and stabilizers. Braking System Parts include brake pads, discs, drums, calipers, lines, master cylinders, and anti-lock braking components. The Body Parts category involves doors, hoods, fenders, bumpers, roof panels, grilles, frames, and exterior trims. Interior Components cover seats, dashboards, instrument panels, door panels, lighting, floor coverings, climate controls, and safety restraints. Other Components comprise wheels, tires, cooling systems, fasteners, thermal management parts, and electric vehicle components.

Innovations and Trends Shaping the Auto Parts Manufacturing Industry

Leading companies in the auto parts manufacturing market are increasingly focusing on innovations that enhance vehicle performance, safety, and manufacturing efficiency. One significant development is the creation of advanced automotive steel materials designed to contribute to vehicle lightweighting without sacrificing strength or durability. These engineered steels offer improved corrosion resistance and better formability compared to traditional steel, enabling manufacturers to produce lighter, stronger, and more fuel-efficient vehicle components.

For example, in June 2026, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited unveiled Zagnelis Protect Steel, a patented steel solution featuring a zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating that offers superior corrosion protection. This advanced material enhances surface durability and extends component lifespan, outperforming standard galvanized steel. Zagnelis Protect Steel is particularly suited for electric, passenger, and commercial vehicles, supporting the creation of lightweight, durable, and reliable auto parts that meet modern performance and sustainability goals.

Regional Breakdown and Market Growth Hotspots

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region for the auto parts manufacturing market and is projected to maintain its lead as the fastest-growing region in the years ahead. The market analysis encompasses other major regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of where growth and investment are concentrated globally.

Top Players Driving Innovation and Competition in Auto Parts Manufacturing

Several key companies dominate the auto parts manufacturing landscape, setting trends and pushing technological advances. Notable players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Aisin Corporation, Forvia SE, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Valeo SE, Lear Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Weichai Power Co. Ltd., Aptiv PLC, BorgWarner Inc., Mahle GmbH, OPmobility SE, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, Dana Incorporated, NSK Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., and Brembo S.p.A. These companies are instrumental in pushing the boundaries of material science, safety systems, and manufacturing processes within the auto parts sector.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Auto Parts Manufacturing Market Size to Reach $1128.31 Billion by 2030 with 9.1% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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