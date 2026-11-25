MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday participated in the historic Rash Mela in Cooch Behar district and addressed the gathering from the cultural stage at MJN Stadium.

The Chief Minister informed that the state government has resolved to carry out renovation, repair and development work at the famous Madan Mohan temple.

"The 29 temples of the royal era will be developed, along with other places of faith including Ramakrishna Mission and Math, ISKCON, Gaudiya Math, and sites associated with Harichand and Guruchand Thakur. Support for folk art: 2,000 kartals, 2,000 sreekhols and 500 dotaras have been distributed to promote the folk art of Cooch Behar," said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister further said that fully equipped, complete and modern health infrastructure will be built in Cooch Behar. The District Magistrate has been asked to begin land acquisition for a modern hospital.

"More cultural centres, colleges and a university will be built in Cooch Behar. Colleges will be set up in constituencies that do not have one. The infrastructure of Thakur Panchanan Barma University will be completed and its vacant posts filled. Work on Cooch Behar airport will be completed under the UDAN scheme. MLAs were asked to make sure eligible people in Cooch Behar are covered under the Annapurna Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Bharsha scheme for educated unemployed youth, which begins in January 2027," said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister stood by the grieving families of the tribal tea garden workers who lost their lives in the tragic road accident at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district on 23 November.

Sitting with them, he shared their sorrow, offered his heartfelt condolences and personally handed over financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"No help can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one," he said.

The Chief Minister assured the families that the state government stands firmly beside them, and prayed for the swift recovery of the students injured in the accident.