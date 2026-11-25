MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) US Congresswoman Grace Meng on Wednesday criticised proposed American tariffs covering India and 13 other economies, citing Chicago's Little India among communities hurt by President Donald Trump's trade policies and pledging congressional action next year.

Meng, a New York Democrat who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said businesses serving Asian American communities depend on imported goods that cannot be produced domestically.

“From New York City's Chinatown to Chicago's Little India to Orange County's Little Saigon, our communities are being crushed by Trump's failed economic policies and want leaders who will deliver affordability,” she said in a statement.

Her criticism followed the Office of the US Trade Representative's announcement proposing tariffs on 14 economies after investigations into manufacturing policies. The proposed duties have not taken effect.

Meng accused Trump of doubling down on tariffs that have increased living costs for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

“His reckless trade wars have hit our nation's three million AANHPI-owned businesses especially hard, many of which rely on imported ethnic and cultural goods that cannot be produced domestically,” she said.

She pledged that members of her caucus would seek to strengthen Congress's role in trade policy when the new Congress convenes in January.

“Next year, CAPAC members will reclaim Congress's constitutional authority under Article I to regulate trade and work to end these costly tariffs once and for all,” Meng said.

USTR said its investigations found that policies in the 14 economies contributed to excess manufacturing capacity and production, harming American commerce. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the proposed action was intended to address those practices and protect American manufacturing.

For India, USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods. It said it would consider a 17per cent rate if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with the United States that addresses the investigation's findings.

The action is being pursued under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to respond to foreign government practices it determines unfairly burden or restrict US commerce.

Written comments and requests to appear at hearings, accompanied by summaries of testimony, are due January 5, 2027. Hearings are scheduled to begin Jan. 25.