MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The opening day brought together more than 2,000 high-profile attendees, international speakers and representatives from regional municipalities to explore pathways towards a sustainable energy future. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Energy Summit 2026 opened today at the RAK Expo Center in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together more than 2,000 government leaders, industry representatives and international experts to discuss regional trends and priorities for the energy transition.

Running from 25 to 27 November under the theme“Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future,” the Summit, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), opened with a welcome address by HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who said:“In Ras Al Khaimah, we play our part in national strategies and share the UAE's ambitions. We are not simply preparing the Emirate for the future. We are actively shaping the future of our Emirate through sustainable development that preserves its resources for generations to come.

“What we build today, what we preserve and what we leave for future generations is the true measure of our progress.”

HE Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the host of the Summit, stated:“We extend our gratitude to our leadership, sponsors, partners and guests for making the opening day of RAK Energy Summit a success. The Summit provides an important platform to advance dialogue on the energy transition, and bring together leaders, experts and decision-makers from across the UAE, the wider region and around the world to exchange perspectives, share experiences and explore opportunities for collaboration. By hosting these discussions in Ras Al Khaimah, we hope to contribute to collective efforts in advancing regional and global sustainable energy priorities”

The signing of over 5 MoUs on the first day of the summit reinforced Ras Al Khaimah's growing role as a regional platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration in the energy and sustainability sectors, while underscoring the emirate's commitment to advancing a more diversified, resilient and sustainable economy.

The first day of the Summit focused on Integrated Energy Ecosystems, with discussions assessing regional progress and future pathways to net zero. Key themes included energy efficiency, renewable energy, future grids, energy security, natural hydrogen, the energy-water nexus and green finance.

Among the highlights of the programme was a keynote address by His Excellency Eng. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on the UAE Energy Strategy in the context of the UAE Net Zero Strategy.

The keynote address was followed by an international keynote presentation His Excellency Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), who shared insights into global renewable energy trends and future prospects.

His Excellency Francesco La Camera said:“RAK Energy Summit provides an important platform to bring together government, industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to accelerate the energy transition and advance the sustainable energy goals of the future. The UAE's commitment to strengthening energy resilience, reducing emissions and fostering economic competitiveness demonstrates how sustainability and long-term prosperity can go hand in hand. Strategies such as Ras Al Khaimah's Integrated Sustainability Strategy 2050 are essential to translating ambition into tangible action, unlocking investment opportunities and driving sustainable growth. IRENA welcomes this initiative and the opportunity to advance dialogue, share knowledge and support the deployment of renewable energy solutions that will shape a more secure, resilient and sustainable energy future.”

Brian Motherway, Head of Office, Energy Efficiency and Inclusive Transitions Office, International Energy Agency (IEA), delivered a video message on building an efficient and inclusive clean energy future.

Brian Motherway said:“No single sector or country can deliver a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future alone. The RAK Energy Summit provides an important platform to bring together governments, utilities, businesses and other partners to learn from today's energy challenges, strengthen collaboration and find strategic, intelligent and purposeful pathways towards a better energy future”

Building on these insights, an executive panel discussion, on“Cross-Sector Leadership for an Inclusive, People-Centred Energy Transition”, brought together perspectives from government, industry and international organisations. The discussion was moderated by Andrea Di Gregorio, Executive Director of Sustainable Energy Sector, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, with contributions from Her Excellency Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE; His Excellency Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, MASDAR, and Gauri Singh, Deputy Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Chaired by Karen Ziegler, Energy Executive and Honorary Member of Women in Green Hydrogen, a session titled“Scaling Renewables and Storage Deployment to Power the Region's Net-Zero Ambitions” examined the opportunities and challenges of accelerating renewable energy deployment across the region.

A fireside chat on“Renewable Baseload: A Strategic Approach to Solving the Intermittency Challenge of Renewable Energy Generation” examined approaches to addressing challenges associated with the intermittent nature of renewable energy. The conversation was hosted by Abdalla Alhammadi, Future Energy Engineer, Future Energy Department, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with Dr. Eng. Nawal Alhanaee, Director of the Future Energy Department, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, joining as the guest speaker.

Further discussions explored the role of energy strategy and operational performance, the future of electricity grids and the integration required to support net-zero energy systems. The programme also addressed the role of nuclear energy in a low-carbon future and the growing regional priority of enhancing the resilience of energy and water systems.

The Energy Insights Forum featured a session titled“Natural Hydrogen in Ras Al Khaimah – A Strategic Opportunity for Sustainability and Energy Transition”. The session opened with a presentation by Thibaut Burckhart, VP – Exploration and New Ventures, RAKGAS, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Robin Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy. Panellists included representatives from GeoKiln Energy Innovation, HyTerra Ltd, Mantle8, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and RAKGAS.

The Summit also explored the critical relationship between energy and water through a session titled“Building Resilient Energy-Water Systems to Strengthen Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development”. A keynote presentation on“Advancing the Energy-Water Nexus” highlighted the importance of integrated approaches to resource management, followed by a panel discussion featuring Huda Al Houqani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD); Steve Lemoine, CEO ME at Dalkia; and Dr. Yu Lu, Chairwoman and Chief Ecological Director, Urban Planning & Design Institute of Shenzhen (UPDIS).

Salwa Almaflahi, Group Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar Properties, said,“The RAK Energy Summit highlights the importance of collaboration across government and industry in advancing Ras Al Khaimah's sustainability ambitions and supporting the UAE's transition towards a low-carbon future. The built environment has a critical role to play through greater energy efficiency and responsible resource management. Aldar is committed to integrating these principles across the real estate lifecycle, from design and development to long-term operations. Through innovation and shared expertise, we can turn ambition into measurable progress and create more resilient, efficient and liveable communities for future generations”

A special session on Green Finance shifted the focus to the role of financial institutions, investment and regional cooperation in accelerating the energy transition. The panel discussion titled“Mobilising Green Finance at Scale to Accelerate the Regional Energy Transition” was moderated by Daniele Ashton Coda, Chief Commercial Officer, RAKBANK. The panellists included Ahmed Hawas, EVP and Head of Corporate Banking, RAKBANK; and Spyros Kouvelis, Leader, EU–GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project and former Greek Minister of State for Foreign Economic, Environmental and Cultural Affairs.

The discussion assessed how financial institutions and regional cooperation can help mobilise capital, unlock investment in low-carbon projects and accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions.

The opening day of the Summit also featured a series of project announcements and strategic partnerships supporting innovation and sustainable development across the emirate.

Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) announced its partnership with TAQA Water Solutions and Saur to develop the Al Hamra Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) in Ras Al Khaimah. The project will provide wastewater treatment infrastructure for southern Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Hamra and Al Marjan Island, with an initial capacity to serve more than 300,000 people. It will also enable the use of recycled water for irrigation and other non-potable applications, reducing reliance on desalinated water.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality during the summit. One of these, with the Urban Planning & Design Institute of Shenzhen (UPDIS), aims to explore collaboration on sustainable urban development, including low- and zero-carbon urban development, outdoor thermal comfort, and circular city planning. A collaboration with the Shenzhen Institute of Building Research (IBR) will focus on energy and water efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable building design, and urban liveability. An MoU with Gotion supports cooperation in areas such as water-related infrastructure, off-grid solar PV, and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, while one with Huawei focuses on promoting clean energy solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

Chen Li, President of Gotion Americas said,”Gotion applauds the RAK Energy Summit for its vision and collaboration, and look forward to working with local stakeholders to turn shared ambitions into practical, scalable models that can go from Ras Al Khaimah to the world.”

The Summit also recognised innovation through the second round of its RAK Energy Innovation Competition (SME Edition), with awards presented to the winning companies: Smart Joules and Quick Algorithm for digitisation solutions and Saarthi GreenTech for decarbonisation solutions.

Alongside the conference, the exhibition brought together a diverse range of companies and organisations showcasing innovative technologies, products and solutions across energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability. It provided an opportunity for exhibitors to engage with government and industry stakeholders, exchange insights and highlight innovations supporting the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

Looking ahead: Industry and Transport in Transition

On November 26, the Summit will focus on“Industry and Transport in Transition”, exploring how industrial sectors and transport systems can accelerate decarbonisation.

RAK Energy Summit 2026 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE) and is supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) and 19 local government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality:

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, established in 1959 by an Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, remains committed to providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Sustainable Energy Sector of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, supports the implementation and ongoing development of the Ras Al Khaimah Integrated Sustainability (RIS) Strategy 2050. The strategy, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, provides a comprehensive framework for advancing the emirate's development across three key dimensions: utilities security and competitiveness, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is known for its nature, rich history and progressive vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK is an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located – with one third of the world's population within a four-hour flight – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. The emirate offers a business-friendly environment with competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. It is home to 50,000+ companies, with RAKEZ and Innovation City supporting growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A'-range credit ratings.

Its 0.4 million population comprises 150+ nationalities, each appreciating RAK's high quality of life and accessible luxury living. Its bold hospitality projects involve luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while the Emirate's natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich heritage further enhance its appeal. With year-round sunshine, simple business set-up, a competitive cost of living and great lifestyle, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

About Collab:

Collab is a UAE-grown organisation, with a long-term commitment to strengthening the UAE's position as a global centre for capital, investment and innovation. Collab creates curated platforms across the GCC where investors, business leaders, policymakers, and global institutions come together.