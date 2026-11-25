Since 2016, 4,243 members have contributed to implementing over 1,800 initiatives and events. H.E. Dr Sultan Al Neyadi: Youth Councils present a national model for youth engagement that allows young generations to participate in developing policies and achieving the UAE's strategic priorities. Dr Mariam bin Haddah: Youth Councils offer members a holistic experience whose impact goes beyond the membership period to their professional careers and community contributions. Major Khalid Al Nuaimi: Trusting the youth empowers them to manage challenges and transform them into solutions and initiatives that serve the country and the community. Omar Al Muaini: The Youth Councils experience grants members practical expertise that supports their professional development and enhances their sense of social responsibility. The Councils consist of an integrated ecosystem including local, global, federal, sectoral, and institutional councils, as well as sub-councils. The Federal Youth Authority launched a unified governance manual to enhance efficiency across Youth Councils and ensure the sustainability of projects and initiatives across successive cycles. Youth Councils offer diverse areas for developing young people's capabilities and enhancing their presence locally and globally.

Dubai, UAE – November 2026 – Over the course of 10 years, the Youth Councils network in the UAE has established a pioneering national model for engaging youth in the development and decision-making process. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Since its launch in 2016, the initiative has seen 541 Councils established, with 4,243 young men and women joining as members, where they contributed to organising and implementing more than 1,800 community and development initiatives, projects, and activities. This success reflects the evolution of the Emirati experience in transforming skills and ideas into tangible achievements that serve the community and support national priorities.

Over the past decade, the Federal Youth Authority (FYA) has worked to develop the Youth Councils ecosystem and expand its scope of activities and roles. It now includes 49 Local Councils, 11 Global Councils, 32 Federal Councils, 9 Sectoral Councils, and 429 Institutional Councils, alongside 11 Sub-councils, in addition to the Emirates Youth Council.

This expanded scope has provided members with opportunities to develop their skills and leadership capabilities, and enhance their contributions in areas such as quality of life, national identity, entrepreneurship, future technologies, and community work. Furthermore, it has allowed them to participate in developing solutions, engage in direct communication with decision-makers, and enhance the presence of young Emirati talents in the UAE and abroad.

Achieving Priorities:

His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Youth Council, said:“Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE has established a pioneering national model for investing in the youth's potential and engaging them in the development process, driven by confidence in young citizens' ability to assume responsibility and contribute to building the nation's future. The Youth Councils ecosystem embodies this strategy and offers a concrete institutional framework that allows young generations to join the discussion on national issues, participate in developing policies and initiatives, communicate directly with decision-makers, and contribute towards achieving the country's strategic priorities.”

“The achievements made over the past decade reflect the success of the Emirati experience in reinforcing youth participation across institutions,” H.E. Al Neyadi noted.“These advancements underscore the importance of continuously developing the operational ecosystem, enhancing integration between the Councils and national institutions, and bridging outcomes of initiatives to development targets. We look forward to a new phase of the initiative focused on capacity building, raising performance efficiency, and expanding areas of responsibility. By doing so, we can ensure our national talents are qualified to face challenges, anticipate and seize opportunities, and play their part in enhancing the UAE's competitiveness and sustaining its achievements.”

GCC Recognition:

At the regional level, the Federal Youth Authority was honoured for its Youth Councils initiative in the 'pioneering community initiatives' category during the 39Meeting of the Committee of Their Highnesses and Excellencies Ministers of Youth and Sports in the GCC States, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2026.

The initiative was recognised for its role in developing youth action and social responsibility. This, in effect, highlights the Emirati experience in building institutional platforms that allow young people to participate in designing and implementing initiatives, facilitating the exchange of expertise and successful practices at the GCC level.

Institutional Governance:

As part of its efforts to develop the Youth Councils ecosystem's efficiency, the Federal Youth Authority launched the Youth Councils Governance Manual, where it outlines the process for forming Councils and members' areas of expertise, roles, and responsibilities, in addition to the monitoring and evaluation criteria.

By providing a unified reference on organising activities and improving the quality of outputs, the manual drives continuity across projects and initiatives, enabling them to hold successive cycles and ensure membership renewals. It does so by documenting experiences, transferring knowledge and expertise among members, and developing institutional coordination processes. The ecosystem recorded a 100% federal alignment rate, according to submitted data, reflecting the level of compliance with approved requirements at the federal level.

Sustainable Impact:

Jassim Al Obaidli, Director of the Youth Interaction Department and Head of the Youth Councils Network at the FYA, said:“Developing the Youth Councils ecosystem has contributed to providing a practical environment that allows members to design initiatives, collaborate with entities and institutions, and gain expertise in project management, planning, and decision-making. With their wide range of specialisations, the Councils reflect the youth's ability to support national priorities and offer solutions that respond to the community's needs.”

“The Federal Youth Authority works to ensure the sustainability of the Councils' achievements by developing tools and policies to build members' capabilities, thereby creating a pool of qualified Emirati talents capable of making a real impact on society,” Al Obaidli added.“Additionally, we aim to expand institutional partnerships and spotlight inspiring models that motivate the youth to actively participate. We are committed to ensuring that members turn their experience at the Councils into a sustainable intellectual and professional asset that grants them the confidence, expertise, and skills to lead projects and bring about positive change across various sectors.”

Impactful Experiences:

Youth Councils provided practical opportunities for their members to develop their leadership, planning, and teamwork skills by managing initiatives, collaborating with entities and institutions, and communicating directly with decision-makers. The experience enhanced their confidence in their abilities and allowed them to employ their knowledge and expertise in projects that serve the community.

Dr Mariam bin Haddah, President of the Sharjah Youth Council, said:“Youth Councils offer members a holistic experience for capacity building and leadership skill development whose impact goes beyond the membership period to their professional careers and community contributions. This experience has given me greater confidence in making decisions, assuming responsibility, and leading teams, which widened my perception of the youth's potential, role, and ability to make an impact. The Councils' true value is manifested in the qualified talents they help prepare, and their expertise, which continues to serve the nation after their membership.”

For his part, Major Khalid Al Nuaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, said:“My experience in the Youth Council was a significant milestone, enhancing my sense of responsibility and ability to make an impact. We worked to turn the community's needs into practical initiatives that raise awareness, security, and quality of life, in line with the directives of the National Youth Agenda 2031. The trust placed in me by Abu Dhabi Police to represent its youth gave me the space to communicate, develop solutions, and hone my leadership skills. It enhanced my ability to think strategically and manage challenges, transforming them into achievements that serve the country and the community.”

Similarly, Omar Al Muaini, Member of the Etihad Water and Electricity Youth Council, said:“My membership in the Youth Council presented me with a rich professional experience that allowed me to collaborate with young talents from various specialisations, and play a part in developing ideas and initiatives that support institutional excellence and community development. This equipped me with teamwork and decision-making skills, enabling me to assume responsibility. The benefits young people gain during their Council membership reflects positively on their careers, enabling them to make a difference and contribute to achieving the UAE's aspirations.”

A New Cycle:

The Federal Youth Authority, in collaboration with the Executive Councils across the emirates, has opened the membership applications period for the eighth cycle of the Local Youth Councils for the 2027-2029 term. The Authority aims to engage more young Emirati talents in developing initiatives, discussing community issues, and participating in achieving national priorities.

The FYA invites young citizens wishing to join the Youth Councils to submit their applications via the link: linktr/emiratesyouth, in accordance with the approved conditions and criteria. The Authority maintains its ongoing commitment to engaging young talents and empowering them to actively participate in shaping the future and contributing to the national development journey.