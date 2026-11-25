UAE Ranks Third Globally For Positive Attitudes Towards AI, SEC Newgate's 2026 Impact Monitor Reveals
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 80% in the UAE expect AI to make everyday life easier, compared with 60% globally Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
risks, while 80% see a key regulatory role for national governments
– 91% in the UAE back the renewable energy transition, despite concerns about its impact on
energy costs Dubai, UAE – November 2026: The UAE ranks third among 20 markets worldwide for positive
attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI), with 75% of residents viewing its growing use as
positive for society, according to the SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor: Closing the Credibility
Gap. The sixth annual global study by SEC Newgate, the global strategic communications, advocacy
and research group with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries
and territories. It revealed a global 23-point 'credibility gap' between public expectations and
perceived business performance. While 80% believe it is important for large businesses to conduct
themselves responsibly, only 56% rate their performance highly. Ratings of responsible conduct
declined across all 25 industries measured, reversing much of the progress recorded in 2025. Last year's Impact Monitor showed that organisations must understand where and how responsible
business matters in different markets. This year's findings go a step further, revealing that
businesses must prove their impact market by market to people who are judging them more
critically, and often differently, from one country to the next. Among the people surveyed in the UAE, optimism about AI extends to its potential benefits for
everyday life, the economy and public services. Eight in ten UAE respondents (80%) believe AI
will make everyday life easier and more convenient, compared with 60% globally. Three-
quarters (75%) believe AI will improve productivity and economic growth and lead to better
outcomes in education, while 70% expect better outcomes in healthcare. Nevertheless, UAE residents recognise the potential risks associated with AI. Of those asked, 61%
agree that AI increases risks around privacy and personal data, 60% believe it will reduce
job opportunities, and 58% say it will make false or misleading news easier to spread. There
is also strong support for multiple institutions playing a role in regulating AI, with 80% identifying
national governments, 78% companies developing AI technologies, and 66% international
organisations such as the UN or OECD. The UAE findings also present a different picture from the global trend in perceptions of
responsible business. While 90% of UAE respondents believe it is important for large
businesses to conduct themselves responsibly, 86% rate their performance highly. This
leaves a credibility gap of just 3 points, down from 7 points in 2025 and considerably below the
global gap of 23 points. Local contribution also remains important, with 73% believing businesses should invest in the
communities in which they operate, even if this affects profitability, while 57% favour local
manufacturing even if it means higher costs for consumers.
Some of the additional key findings from the UAE include: – Optimism about the country's direction remains the highest among the markets surveyed
on this question, with 99% believing the UAE is heading on the right track, compared
with a global average of 49%. This is up from 98% in 2025. – An overwhelming majority (91%) feel positive towards the renewable energy
transition, up one percentage point from 2025. While 59% believe businesses should
prioritise reducing carbon emissions over keeping consumer costs low, 53% are concerned
about potential rises in energy costs as a result of the transition. – Awareness of ESG and interest in related issues remain relatively high, with 73%
aware of the term and 82% interested in ESG issues once the concept is explained to
them. – Addressing the cost of living is a priority for UAE residents, with 69% considering it
very important, while fewer than one in five (17%) believe the issue is being poorly
managed. – Most UAE respondents believe businesses are striking the right balance when
speaking publicly on key issues, with 59% saying businesses are doing about the right
amount on social issues related to their operations, 57% on environmental issues and 60%
on communicating their ESG responsibilities. This year's global report finds that businesses are being judged more critically at a time of cost-of-
living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience and rapid technological
change. While the language of ESG continues to lose resonance, expectations of responsible
business conduct remain high. Instead, responsibility is being judged through the lenses of
affordability, security and local benefit. This presents a particular challenge for multinational
businesses, with 76% of people globally trusting locally owned businesses to act in the interests of
people like them, compared with 52% who trust foreign-owned businesses. Global scale may bring commercial advantage, but it does not automatically translate into public
trust. The findings underscore the importance of multinational businesses making their in-country
value more visible through local leadership, employment, manufacturing and investment. Commenting on the survey results from the UAE, John Hobday, CEO, SEC Newgate Middle
East, said,“The UAE's place among the world's most optimistic markets about AI comes as little
surprise. It is a global innovation hub with an established pattern of early adoption, from mobile
technology to the widespread use of social and digital platforms for information dissemination,
business and engagement. Over time, this readiness to embrace new technologies and put them
to practical use has become part of the country's unmistakable economic and social character.
“The same forward-looking attitude appears across other indicators, such as the exceptionally
strong public support for the renewable energy transition. Clean energy has been a national priority
for many years, and the report suggests that the country's ambitions are shared by the wider
public. The common thread is an appetite for progress and a confidence in the opportunities that
change can bring. “For businesses, the findings offer grounds for cautious optimism. The UAE is a market where
ambitious ideas can find a receptive audience. Yet public confidence carries its own expectations,
and the organisations best placed to benefit will be those that harness new technologies to achieve
commercial success while delivering the real-world benefits that communities expect.” Speaking on the global findings, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Group CEO of SEC Newgate, said,
“The public has not given up on responsible business. Eight in ten people across the markets we
surveyed still believe responsible conduct matters. What has changed is the extent to which
companies are seen as living up to that expectation. Ratings fell in every industry we measured
this year, creating a credibility gap that businesses cannot afford to ignore. The environment in
which companies operate has become harder. Cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions,
concerns about national resilience, political polarisation and rapid technological change are reshaping how corporate decisions are judged. Responsibility is increasingly understood through
affordability, security and local benefit. “The companies best equipped for the years ahead will not necessarily be those with the most
ambitious global narrative. They will be those that maintain a clear sense of purpose while
recognising that credibility must increasingly be earned market by market, decision by decision and
stakeholder by stakeholder. The credibility gap can be closed, but doing so requires more than
better communication. Businesses must listen earlier, understand the societies in which they
operate and allow what they hear to shape their decisions.” The UAE findings offer a positive contrast to the global picture, with strong public confidence in
responsible business conduct and optimism about technological and environmental progress. At
the same time, the research highlights clear expectations for businesses to address the potential
risks of AI, balance environmental ambitions with affordability, and continue investing in the
communities in which they operate. Against this backdrop, the report identifies a series of practical priorities for businesses seeking to
build and maintain public trust. These include replacing broad corporate terminology and slogans
with specific, verifiable and locally relevant evidence of impact; identifying and engaging key
stakeholders earlier; planning for different expectations between markets and stakeholders rather
than assuming consensus; testing who benefits, who pays and what would make a contested
decision fair before announcing it; making local leadership, employment, suppliers and investment
more visible; and establishing clear frameworks for deciding when to speak publicly, engage
privately or remain neutral. The SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor provides timely intelligence for organisations seeking to
manage reputational risk and identify opportunities in a complex global environment. For
businesses operating in the UAE, a major hub for international trade and investment, the research
offers a valuable perspective on evolving stakeholder expectations across markets, helping inform
business strategy and strengthen long-term reputation. About SEC Newgate:
> SEC Newgate is a corporate affairs and strategic communications group, headquartered in
Milan, Italy. > It works at the nexus of business, politics, communities, markets and media to deliver positive
outcomes for clients and communities in a connected world, where companies increasingly
need communications partners with strong local roots, global reach and true entrepreneurial
spirit, driven forward by talented people. > The SEC Newgate team operates seamlessly across five continents, helping clients clearly
demonstrate their purpose and value, delivering around-the-clock counsel and support, and
implementing campaigns locally, nationally and internationally.
> Further information is available on the SEC Newgate website. Methodology:
> This year's global study surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories through a
15-minute online questionnaire, providing a robust longitudinal snapshot of evolving sentiment
worldwide. > Participants were sourced from market research panels in each country, with the survey
translated and completed in-language where appropriate. Fieldwork was conducted from 26
August to 17 September 2026. > Quotas were set by age, gender and location to ensure a nationally representative sample of
residents aged 18 and over. Results were weighted according to the actual age and gender
proportions within each country or territory.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn – AI optimism comes with calls for safeguards, as 61% recognise privacy and personal dat a
risks, while 80% see a key regulatory role for national governments
– 91% in the UAE back the renewable energy transition, despite concerns about its impact on
energy costs Dubai, UAE – November 2026: The UAE ranks third among 20 markets worldwide for positive
attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI), with 75% of residents viewing its growing use as
positive for society, according to the SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor: Closing the Credibility
Gap. The sixth annual global study by SEC Newgate, the global strategic communications, advocacy
and research group with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries
and territories. It revealed a global 23-point 'credibility gap' between public expectations and
perceived business performance. While 80% believe it is important for large businesses to conduct
themselves responsibly, only 56% rate their performance highly. Ratings of responsible conduct
declined across all 25 industries measured, reversing much of the progress recorded in 2025. Last year's Impact Monitor showed that organisations must understand where and how responsible
business matters in different markets. This year's findings go a step further, revealing that
businesses must prove their impact market by market to people who are judging them more
critically, and often differently, from one country to the next. Among the people surveyed in the UAE, optimism about AI extends to its potential benefits for
everyday life, the economy and public services. Eight in ten UAE respondents (80%) believe AI
will make everyday life easier and more convenient, compared with 60% globally. Three-
quarters (75%) believe AI will improve productivity and economic growth and lead to better
outcomes in education, while 70% expect better outcomes in healthcare. Nevertheless, UAE residents recognise the potential risks associated with AI. Of those asked, 61%
agree that AI increases risks around privacy and personal data, 60% believe it will reduce
job opportunities, and 58% say it will make false or misleading news easier to spread. There
is also strong support for multiple institutions playing a role in regulating AI, with 80% identifying
national governments, 78% companies developing AI technologies, and 66% international
organisations such as the UN or OECD. The UAE findings also present a different picture from the global trend in perceptions of
responsible business. While 90% of UAE respondents believe it is important for large
businesses to conduct themselves responsibly, 86% rate their performance highly. This
leaves a credibility gap of just 3 points, down from 7 points in 2025 and considerably below the
global gap of 23 points. Local contribution also remains important, with 73% believing businesses should invest in the
communities in which they operate, even if this affects profitability, while 57% favour local
manufacturing even if it means higher costs for consumers.
Some of the additional key findings from the UAE include: – Optimism about the country's direction remains the highest among the markets surveyed
on this question, with 99% believing the UAE is heading on the right track, compared
with a global average of 49%. This is up from 98% in 2025. – An overwhelming majority (91%) feel positive towards the renewable energy
transition, up one percentage point from 2025. While 59% believe businesses should
prioritise reducing carbon emissions over keeping consumer costs low, 53% are concerned
about potential rises in energy costs as a result of the transition. – Awareness of ESG and interest in related issues remain relatively high, with 73%
aware of the term and 82% interested in ESG issues once the concept is explained to
them. – Addressing the cost of living is a priority for UAE residents, with 69% considering it
very important, while fewer than one in five (17%) believe the issue is being poorly
managed. – Most UAE respondents believe businesses are striking the right balance when
speaking publicly on key issues, with 59% saying businesses are doing about the right
amount on social issues related to their operations, 57% on environmental issues and 60%
on communicating their ESG responsibilities. This year's global report finds that businesses are being judged more critically at a time of cost-of-
living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience and rapid technological
change. While the language of ESG continues to lose resonance, expectations of responsible
business conduct remain high. Instead, responsibility is being judged through the lenses of
affordability, security and local benefit. This presents a particular challenge for multinational
businesses, with 76% of people globally trusting locally owned businesses to act in the interests of
people like them, compared with 52% who trust foreign-owned businesses. Global scale may bring commercial advantage, but it does not automatically translate into public
trust. The findings underscore the importance of multinational businesses making their in-country
value more visible through local leadership, employment, manufacturing and investment. Commenting on the survey results from the UAE, John Hobday, CEO, SEC Newgate Middle
East, said,“The UAE's place among the world's most optimistic markets about AI comes as little
surprise. It is a global innovation hub with an established pattern of early adoption, from mobile
technology to the widespread use of social and digital platforms for information dissemination,
business and engagement. Over time, this readiness to embrace new technologies and put them
to practical use has become part of the country's unmistakable economic and social character.
“The same forward-looking attitude appears across other indicators, such as the exceptionally
strong public support for the renewable energy transition. Clean energy has been a national priority
for many years, and the report suggests that the country's ambitions are shared by the wider
public. The common thread is an appetite for progress and a confidence in the opportunities that
change can bring. “For businesses, the findings offer grounds for cautious optimism. The UAE is a market where
ambitious ideas can find a receptive audience. Yet public confidence carries its own expectations,
and the organisations best placed to benefit will be those that harness new technologies to achieve
commercial success while delivering the real-world benefits that communities expect.” Speaking on the global findings, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Group CEO of SEC Newgate, said,
“The public has not given up on responsible business. Eight in ten people across the markets we
surveyed still believe responsible conduct matters. What has changed is the extent to which
companies are seen as living up to that expectation. Ratings fell in every industry we measured
this year, creating a credibility gap that businesses cannot afford to ignore. The environment in
which companies operate has become harder. Cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions,
concerns about national resilience, political polarisation and rapid technological change are reshaping how corporate decisions are judged. Responsibility is increasingly understood through
affordability, security and local benefit. “The companies best equipped for the years ahead will not necessarily be those with the most
ambitious global narrative. They will be those that maintain a clear sense of purpose while
recognising that credibility must increasingly be earned market by market, decision by decision and
stakeholder by stakeholder. The credibility gap can be closed, but doing so requires more than
better communication. Businesses must listen earlier, understand the societies in which they
operate and allow what they hear to shape their decisions.” The UAE findings offer a positive contrast to the global picture, with strong public confidence in
responsible business conduct and optimism about technological and environmental progress. At
the same time, the research highlights clear expectations for businesses to address the potential
risks of AI, balance environmental ambitions with affordability, and continue investing in the
communities in which they operate. Against this backdrop, the report identifies a series of practical priorities for businesses seeking to
build and maintain public trust. These include replacing broad corporate terminology and slogans
with specific, verifiable and locally relevant evidence of impact; identifying and engaging key
stakeholders earlier; planning for different expectations between markets and stakeholders rather
than assuming consensus; testing who benefits, who pays and what would make a contested
decision fair before announcing it; making local leadership, employment, suppliers and investment
more visible; and establishing clear frameworks for deciding when to speak publicly, engage
privately or remain neutral. The SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor provides timely intelligence for organisations seeking to
manage reputational risk and identify opportunities in a complex global environment. For
businesses operating in the UAE, a major hub for international trade and investment, the research
offers a valuable perspective on evolving stakeholder expectations across markets, helping inform
business strategy and strengthen long-term reputation. About SEC Newgate:
> SEC Newgate is a corporate affairs and strategic communications group, headquartered in
Milan, Italy. > It works at the nexus of business, politics, communities, markets and media to deliver positive
outcomes for clients and communities in a connected world, where companies increasingly
need communications partners with strong local roots, global reach and true entrepreneurial
spirit, driven forward by talented people. > The SEC Newgate team operates seamlessly across five continents, helping clients clearly
demonstrate their purpose and value, delivering around-the-clock counsel and support, and
implementing campaigns locally, nationally and internationally.
> Further information is available on the SEC Newgate website. Methodology:
> This year's global study surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories through a
15-minute online questionnaire, providing a robust longitudinal snapshot of evolving sentiment
worldwide. > Participants were sourced from market research panels in each country, with the survey
translated and completed in-language where appropriate. Fieldwork was conducted from 26
August to 17 September 2026. > Quotas were set by age, gender and location to ensure a nationally representative sample of
residents aged 18 and over. Results were weighted according to the actual age and gender
proportions within each country or territory.
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