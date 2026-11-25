MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 80% in the UAE expect AI to make everyday life easier, compared with 60% globally Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– AI optimism comes with calls for safeguards, as 61% recognise privacy and personal dat

risks, while 80% see a key regulatory role for national governments– 91% in the UAE back the renewable energy transition, despite concerns about its impact onenergy costs

Dubai, UAE – November 2026: The UAE ranks third among 20 markets worldwide for positiveattitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI), with 75% of residents viewing its growing use aspositive for society, according to the SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor: Closing the CredibilityGap.

The sixth annual global study by SEC Newgate, the global strategic communications, advocacyand research group with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countriesand territories. It revealed a global 23-point 'credibility gap' between public expectations andperceived business performance. While 80% believe it is important for large businesses to conductthemselves responsibly, only 56% rate their performance highly. Ratings of responsible conductdeclined across all 25 industries measured, reversing much of the progress recorded in 2025.

Last year's Impact Monitor showed that organisations must understand where and how responsiblebusiness matters in different markets. This year's findings go a step further, revealing thatbusinesses must prove their impact market by market to people who are judging them morecritically, and often differently, from one country to the next.

Among the people surveyed in the UAE, optimism about AI extends to its potential benefits foreveryday life, the economy and public services. Eight in ten UAE respondents (80%) believe AIwill make everyday life easier and more convenient, compared with 60% globally. Three-quarters (75%) believe AI will improve productivity and economic growth and lead to betteroutcomes in education, while 70% expect better outcomes in healthcare.

Nevertheless, UAE residents recognise the potential risks associated with AI. Of those asked, 61%agree that AI increases risks around privacy and personal data, 60% believe it will reducejob opportunities, and 58% say it will make false or misleading news easier to spread. Thereis also strong support for multiple institutions playing a role in regulating AI, with 80% identifyingnational governments, 78% companies developing AI technologies, and 66% internationalorganisations such as the UN or OECD.

The UAE findings also present a different picture from the global trend in perceptions ofresponsible business. While 90% of UAE respondents believe it is important for largebusinesses to conduct themselves responsibly, 86% rate their performance highly. Thisleaves a credibility gap of just 3 points, down from 7 points in 2025 and considerably below theglobal gap of 23 points.

Local contribution also remains important, with 73% believing businesses should invest in thecommunities in which they operate, even if this affects profitability, while 57% favour localmanufacturing even if it means higher costs for consumers.Some of the additional key findings from the UAE include:

– Optimism about the country's direction remains the highest among the markets surveyedon this question, with 99% believing the UAE is heading on the right track, comparedwith a global average of 49%. This is up from 98% in 2025.

– An overwhelming majority (91%) feel positive towards the renewable energytransition, up one percentage point from 2025. While 59% believe businesses shouldprioritise reducing carbon emissions over keeping consumer costs low, 53% are concernedabout potential rises in energy costs as a result of the transition.

– Awareness of ESG and interest in related issues remain relatively high, with 73%aware of the term and 82% interested in ESG issues once the concept is explained tothem.

– Addressing the cost of living is a priority for UAE residents, with 69% considering itvery important, while fewer than one in five (17%) believe the issue is being poorlymanaged.

– Most UAE respondents believe businesses are striking the right balance whenspeaking publicly on key issues, with 59% saying businesses are doing about the rightamount on social issues related to their operations, 57% on environmental issues and 60%on communicating their ESG responsibilities.

This year's global report finds that businesses are being judged more critically at a time of cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions, concerns about national resilience and rapid technologicalchange. While the language of ESG continues to lose resonance, expectations of responsiblebusiness conduct remain high. Instead, responsibility is being judged through the lenses ofaffordability, security and local benefit. This presents a particular challenge for multinationalbusinesses, with 76% of people globally trusting locally owned businesses to act in the interests ofpeople like them, compared with 52% who trust foreign-owned businesses.

Global scale may bring commercial advantage, but it does not automatically translate into publictrust. The findings underscore the importance of multinational businesses making their in-countryvalue more visible through local leadership, employment, manufacturing and investment.

Commenting on the survey results from the UAE, John Hobday, CEO, SEC Newgate MiddleEast, said,“The UAE's place among the world's most optimistic markets about AI comes as littlesurprise. It is a global innovation hub with an established pattern of early adoption, from mobiletechnology to the widespread use of social and digital platforms for information dissemination,business and engagement. Over time, this readiness to embrace new technologies and put themto practical use has become part of the country's unmistakable economic and social character.“The same forward-looking attitude appears across other indicators, such as the exceptionallystrong public support for the renewable energy transition. Clean energy has been a national priorityfor many years, and the report suggests that the country's ambitions are shared by the widerpublic. The common thread is an appetite for progress and a confidence in the opportunities thatchange can bring.

“For businesses, the findings offer grounds for cautious optimism. The UAE is a market whereambitious ideas can find a receptive audience. Yet public confidence carries its own expectations,and the organisations best placed to benefit will be those that harness new technologies to achievecommercial success while delivering the real-world benefits that communities expect.”

Speaking on the global findings, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, Group CEO of SEC Newgate, said,“The public has not given up on responsible business. Eight in ten people across the markets wesurveyed still believe responsible conduct matters. What has changed is the extent to whichcompanies are seen as living up to that expectation. Ratings fell in every industry we measuredthis year, creating a credibility gap that businesses cannot afford to ignore. The environment inwhich companies operate has become harder. Cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical tensions,concerns about national resilience, political polarisation and rapid technological change are

reshaping how corporate decisions are judged. Responsibility is increasingly understood throughaffordability, security and local benefit.

“The companies best equipped for the years ahead will not necessarily be those with the mostambitious global narrative. They will be those that maintain a clear sense of purpose whilerecognising that credibility must increasingly be earned market by market, decision by decision andstakeholder by stakeholder. The credibility gap can be closed, but doing so requires more thanbetter communication. Businesses must listen earlier, understand the societies in which theyoperate and allow what they hear to shape their decisions.”

The UAE findings offer a positive contrast to the global picture, with strong public confidence inresponsible business conduct and optimism about technological and environmental progress. Atthe same time, the research highlights clear expectations for businesses to address the potentialrisks of AI, balance environmental ambitions with affordability, and continue investing in thecommunities in which they operate.

Against this backdrop, the report identifies a series of practical priorities for businesses seeking tobuild and maintain public trust. These include replacing broad corporate terminology and sloganswith specific, verifiable and locally relevant evidence of impact; identifying and engaging keystakeholders earlier; planning for different expectations between markets and stakeholders ratherthan assuming consensus; testing who benefits, who pays and what would make a contesteddecision fair before announcing it; making local leadership, employment, suppliers and investmentmore visible; and establishing clear frameworks for deciding when to speak publicly, engageprivately or remain neutral.

The SEC Newgate 2026 Impact Monitor provides timely intelligence for organisations seeking tomanage reputational risk and identify opportunities in a complex global environment. Forbusinesses operating in the UAE, a major hub for international trade and investment, the researchoffers a valuable perspective on evolving stakeholder expectations across markets, helping informbusiness strategy and strengthen long-term reputation.

About SEC Newgate:> SEC Newgate is a corporate affairs and strategic communications group, headquartered inMilan, Italy.

> It works at the nexus of business, politics, communities, markets and media to deliver positiveoutcomes for clients and communities in a connected world, where companies increasinglyneed communications partners with strong local roots, global reach and true entrepreneurialspirit, driven forward by talented people.

> The SEC Newgate team operates seamlessly across five continents, helping clients clearlydemonstrate their purpose and value, delivering around-the-clock counsel and support, andimplementing campaigns locally, nationally and internationally.> Further information is available on the SEC Newgate website.

Methodology:> This year's global study surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories through a15-minute online questionnaire, providing a robust longitudinal snapshot of evolving sentimentworldwide.

> Participants were sourced from market research panels in each country, with the surveytranslated and completed in-language where appropriate. Fieldwork was conducted from 26August to 17 September 2026.

> Quotas were set by age, gender and location to ensure a nationally representative sample ofresidents aged 18 and over. Results were weighted according to the actual age and genderproportions within each country or territory.