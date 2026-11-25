MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) The India women's hockey team registered a commanding 4–0 victory over Japan in its concluding round-robin encounter at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Wednesday, setting up a semifinal clash with Malaysia.

In a contest between the tournament's two unbeaten sides, India underlined their credentials ahead of the last-four stage and reinforced their position at the summit of the standings with five consecutive wins.

Deepika once again led India's scoring chart with a brace, while Lalremsiami and Neha scored once each as chief coach Sjoerd Marijne's side maintained its all-win record to finish atop the standings with 15 points.

The win also helped the team break its own record in just 24 hours to climb up from No. 5 to No. 4 in FIH World Rankings – its best.

India made an assured start despite Japan's energetic pressing and responded constructively to the early pressure.

Navneet earned India's first penalty corner in the third minute, but Deepika's effort went wide. Japan, under head coach Akira Takahashi, maintained a compact defensive structure, with goalkeeper Yu Kudo producing several sharp interventions, while Rina Yamamoto offered an enterprising presence in Japan's attacking play.

India, however, found a breakthrough in the 12th minute. Navneet kept the attacking move alive, and Lalremsiami finished with a reverse-flick that beat Kudo and gave the hosts a 1–0 lead.

Baljeet Kaur displayed good movement from the left, and her deployment in midfield offered another dimension to India's attacking rotations. Jyoti Singh and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal also contributed to the attack as India tested Japan's defensive lines.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 16th minute from a penalty corner as Deepika finished with composure to make it 2–0. India's distribution across the pitch remained measured, although Japan continued to penetrate the midfield spaces effectively.

India's third goal arrived in the 28th minute off another penalty corner. Deepika's effort was stopped by the Japanese goalkeeper, but Neha reacted quickest to the rebound and found the decisive final touch to extend India's lead to 3–0. It was Neha's second goal of the tournament and her second in successive matches. India carried their three-goal advantage into the half-time break.

Japan attempted to find a response after the break and earned a penalty corner in the 36th minute through Haruka Kawaguchi, but India defended well. On another Indian attacking move in response, Baljeet again made her presence felt inside the striking circle, but Japan's defensive recovery was effective.

The visitors' defensive line remained disciplined, with Risa Sasaki being effective as the first rusher in disrupting India's penalty-corner execution.

India maintained their composure in the final quarter as Japan searched for a route back into the contest. Deepika completed her brace in the 48th minute by converting a penalty corner with a powerful effort into the top of the goal to make it 4–0.

Ishika subsequently came close to adding a fifth, but fell short. India managed the closing exchanges with assurance. Japan continued to search for attacking opportunities, yet India's defensive organisation and control of the contest left the visitors without a breakthrough.

Earlier on Wednesday, Malaysia registered a commanding 4–0 victory over Thailand to qualify for the semifinals, with Nuramirah Zulkifli (55', 60') and Nur Azhar (56', 60') scoring twice each. In the day's second encounter, China edged South Korea 1–0 to finish third in the standings and confirm a spot in the last-four, with Cai Wenqian (24') converting a penalty corner.

China will face Japan in the other semifinal on November 27.