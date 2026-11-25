MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 271/2026

Tvis, 25 November 2026

TCM Group A/S revise full year guidance for 2026

Full-year guidance is moderately reduced due to marginally lower revenue and temporary gross margin pressure primarily related to later than expected effects of the price increase in July. Thus our updated guidance is as follows:

Full year revenue of DKK 1,400 – 1,450 million (previously DKK 1,400-1,500 million), and

Adjusted EBITA in the range DKK 110 – 120 million (previously DKK 120 – 140 million).

For further information please contact:

Jens-Peter Poulsen, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 20 30 85 31

IR Contact –...

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third-largest kitchen manufacturer, with headquarters in Denmark and selling through approxmately 220 points of sale across Scandinavia. The majority of our business is concentrated in Denmark, with Norway the primary export market. The product offering includes kitchens, bathroom furniture and storage solutions. Manufacturing is largely carried out in-house at four manufacturing sites located in Tvis and Aulum (in the western part of Denmark). TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy in which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline, AUBO and private label. Combined, the brands cover the entire price spectrum. Products are mainly marketed through a network of franchise stores and independent kitchen retailers. In addition, TCM Group serves as a supplier of certain goods sold by Celebert, a business fully owned by TCM Group. Celebert operates primarily as an e-commerce business under the brands Kitchn.dk, Billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood, but also has three exhibition showrooms through which design services are provided and customer orders are processed.

Attachment

271. TCM Group revise full year guidance