HANOVER, Md., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Partners' Cupboards Project is opening a new free self-serve mini-pantry at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Rockville, Maryland, to help families facing food insecurity get healthy food close to home.

Launched in 2021 to address food insecurity in our Maryland communities, Priority Partners' Cupboards Project has grown steadily into a statewide network of accessible food resources. Operating under the motto“Take What You Need, Leave What You Can,” each custom-built mini-pantry is stocked with healthy food and nutrition resources and placed in under-resourced neighborhoods across Maryland.

The Mt. Calvary pantry will be the 11thfree-standing Cupboard in addition to three mobile Cupboards, collectively serving Anne Arundel, Prince George's, Montgomery, Wicomico, Harford and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City.

“Food insecurity touches families in every part of Maryland,” said Kathy Pettway, Senior Director of Priority Partners,“and a pantry works best when it's right in the neighborhood. With Mt. Calvary hosting, we're bringing healthy food to Rockville families, while giving neighbors a simple way to help each other all year long.”

The grand opening celebration takes place Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m., in recognition of Giving Tuesday, the National Day of Giving. The event will feature community leaders, including Rockville Mayor Monique Ashton, light refreshments and music, as well as an appearance by Priority Partners' beloved mascot, Cubby Bear. The community is invited to join the grand opening celebration at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD 20855.

“At Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, we believe that serving our community means meeting people where they are and helping those in need,” said Reverend Barry Moultrie.“We are proud to share in Priority Partners' mission, bringing this Cupboard to our community and providing food and hope to individuals and families who need a helping hand.”

Learn more about the Cupboards Project and how to support through donations at ppmco.org/cupboardsproject.

About Priority Partners

Priority Partners is one of nine managed care organizations authorized by the state of Maryland to provide health care services for over 260,000 Medicaid, Maryland Children's Health Program (MCHP) and Medical Assistance for Families recipients. Priority Partners is owned by Johns Hopkins Health Plans and the Maryland Community Health System. The mission is to provide high-value health care services that optimize individual wellness, improve community health and maintain the strength and viability of the plan. The vision is to be a national leader in Medicaid managed care, the plan of choice in Maryland, and a collaborative, innovative force for change.

Learn more at PriorityCares.com.