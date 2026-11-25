The Nexus mahogany pivot door has a glass panel down the center. Image courtesy of US Door & More.

The TetraTimber pivot door has four solid mahogany panels and no glass. Image courtesy of US Door & More.

Through November 30, buyers can also save 50% on the cost of upgrading to a 21⁄4-inch-thick door, including designs with glass.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US Door & More is offering 20% off its pivot doors and solid doors without glass through Cyber Monday, November 30. The company has also cut the price of its 21⁄4-inch thickness upgrade in half. Both Black Friday offers apply to the company's own brand. Other brands sold on its website keep their regular prices.The pivot door collection includes both glass and solid designs. The mahogany Nexus has a center lite, a glass panel that admits daylight through the middle of the door. The TetraTimber is a four-panel mahogany pivot door without glass. Homeowners who prefer a conventional swing door can browse the company's solid doors without glass for other designs covered by the 20% offer.The 50% discount applies to the extra charge for a thicker door. For example, if a model normally costs an additional $500 in the 21⁄4-inch thickness, the upgrade costs $250 during the sale. The charge varies by model. Designs with glass also qualify for this offer when the thicker option is available.Buyers can select the thickness on the product page to see the price for their configuration. No code is required for the thickness discount. Customers must place and pay for their orders by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, November 30. Shipping, taxes and fees are extra.About US Door & MoreUS Door & More is a Tampa, Florida, residential door company. It supplies interior and exterior doors to homeowners and trade professionals nationwide. Its online catalog includes single doors, double doors and entry systems with sidelites.

Shayan Behjati

US DOOR AND MORE INC

+1 813-263-8045

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US Door & More Offers 20% Off Pivot Doors and Solid Doors for Black Friday News Provided By US DOOR AND MORE INC November 25, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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