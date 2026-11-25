A child holds up her personalized Sundayfawn hardcover, with her illustrated likeness on the cover.

A child's photo gives the hero a familiar face. What the family tells Sundayfawn shapes what happens next.

- Autism Live, 2026 Toy & Gift Guide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sundayfawn has won two awards for its personalized children's books. Autism Live named Sundayfawn's Custom One-of-One Book the Top Toy winner in the caregiver category of its 2026 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide. The National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) also named Sundayfawn a 2026 winner. Its listing describes how a child's family, pets and memories can shape both the story and the illustrations.

When something goes wrong, Reese says“oh sticks!” Her mother mentioned the phrase to Sundayfawn along with her daughter's love of softball. In The Little World of Reese, the two details meet in a place called Oh-Sticks Hollow. Reese bumps a tower of bats with her elbow and sends them tumbling. On another page, giant softballs hang like suns over hills shaped like mitts.

Another spread shows what Reese does when she misses a basket. Her mother had described a girl who keeps practicing. In the book, Reese misses twice, marks a spot one step closer to the hoop and tries the shot again.“We think this is a gift for the caregiver just as much as it is for the child,” Autism Live's reviewers wrote.

Families can look inside printed books in Sundayfawn's photo storybook guide. The guide pairs photos of children with their illustrated characters and lets parents and grandparents browse by age, interest or occasion. For a book like Reese's, families can choose The Little World of You, written for children ages one to six. Start with a clear photo and a detail that belongs to that child, whether it's a nickname for the family dog or the game they play with Grandpa on the walk home.

About Sundayfawn

Sundayfawn makes one-of-one custom hardcover storybooks for the people, pets, memories, and tiny details that matter most.

We started Sundayfawn as parents after making a storybook for our own children and seeing what happens when a child recognizes themselves, their family, their dog, and their little world inside a real book. That feeling became the reason we built Sundayfawn.

Unlike traditional personalized books, Sundayfawn is not a name-swap, avatar-swap, or pre-written template. Each book begins with the person or family it is made for. Customers share names, photos, pets, places, favourite things, memories, relationships, and the kind of story they want to create. From there, we build a custom storybook designed to feel personal, thoughtful, and impossible to find anywhere else.

Our books are made as premium hardcover keepsakes, with custom writing, custom artwork, a printed spine, and pages meant to be read, gifted, saved, and remembered.

A Sundayfawn book can be made for a child, siblings, parent, grandparent, partner, new baby, beloved pet, birthday, holiday, memorial gift, or any moment worth turning into a story.

Monica Phelps

Sundayfawn Inc.

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Sundayfawn's Personalized Storybooks Win Two 2026 Awards From Autism Live and NAPPA News Provided By Sundayfawn Inc. November 25, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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