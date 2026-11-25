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Recorded live at QSR Evolution in Atlanta, the conversation explores why some customers plan road trips around the iconic slider brand

- Michael SchatzbergNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hospitality Hangout, a top hospitality podcast produced by Branded Hospitality Media, today announced a new episode featuring Jamie Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer of White Castle, the family-owned slider restaurant chain. Titled "White Castle: The Burger People Plan Road Trips Around," the episode was released November 10, 2026. Hosts Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling recorded the conversation live at QSR Evolution in Atlanta, covering brand loyalty, restaurant marketing, product development and the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry.Some people stop at White Castle for lunch. Others plan the trip around it. In this episode of The Hospitality Hangout, Richardson explores what turns a small burger into a destination and what it takes for a family-owned restaurant brand to keep customer loyalty alive across generations."Some of our Cravers have been coming to White Castle their whole lives, and we never take that for granted," said Jamie Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer of White Castle. "Nostalgia is powerful, but the real work is listening to today's customers and earning their craving every day."During the conversation, Richardson discusses:. The difference between lifelong, devoted "Cravers" and first-time customers. Why White Castle has remained family-owned. How interviews with a psychologist helped shape the "It's What You Crave" campaign. What the company learned from appearing on Undercover Boss. How employee suggestions led to the Crave Case. How sliders made in White Castle's own bakeries and production plants reach grocery store freezers. Late-night runs to the restaurant and why the Impossible Slider left the menu. His personal order, plus a round of "Hot or Not""When customers plan road trips around your restaurant, you've built something most brands only dream of," said Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, co-host of The Hospitality Hangout. "Jamie gave us a look at how a family-owned brand keeps earning that loyalty.""From the Crave Case to sliders in the grocery freezer, so much of White Castle's innovation starts with listening," said Jimmy Frischling, co-host of The Hospitality Hangout. "It's a great conversation for anyone building a restaurant brand."Frequently asked questionsWhat is The Hospitality Hangout?The Hospitality Hangout is a top hospitality podcast produced by Branded Hospitality Media, hosted by Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, featuring conversations with restaurant and hospitality industry leaders.Who is Jamie Richardson?Jamie Richardson is the Chief Marketing Officer of White Castle, the family-owned slider restaurant chain.What does the White Castle episode cover?The episode covers why some customers plan road trips around White Castle, including customer loyalty, family ownership, the "It's What You Crave" campaign, lessons from Undercover Boss, the Crave Case, and how White Castle sliders reach grocery store freezers.Where was the episode recorded?It was recorded live at QSR Evolution in Atlanta.Where can I listen?The episode is available at thehospitalityhangout and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.How to listenThe full episode is available at thehospitalityhangout and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.The Hospitality Hangout is produced by Branded Hospitality Media. Producer: Julie Zucker. Creative Director: Adam Levine. Show Runner: Drewe Raimi. Post-production: Three Cheers Media.About The Hospitality HangoutThe Hospitality Hangout is a top hospitality podcast hosted by Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, featuring conversations with restaurant and hospitality industry leaders, including chief marketing officers, chief operating officers and founders.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is a New York-based hospitality media and investment platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across the restaurant and foodservice industry. Through The Hospitality Hangout podcast, strategic advisory work, and an extensive network of operators, investors, and technology leaders, Branded serves as a connector and amplifier for the people and companies driving the future of hospitality. Learn more at brandedstrategic.About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media delivers storytelling, insights, and activations that turn visibility into measurable growth through podcasting, newsletters, events, and digital content.

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Branded Hospitality Media Releases New Hospitality Hangout Episode with White Castle CMO Jamie Richardson News Provided By Branded Hospitality November 25, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media



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