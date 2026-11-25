Just days before Thanksgiving, veterinarians at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital remove a lodged wishbone from a Pomeranian's esophagus, preventing potentially life-threatening complications.

Maximus, an 8-year-old Pomeranian from Southampton, New Jersey, found himself in a dangerous situation after swallowing a chicken wishbone that became lodged in his esophagus. What might seem like an innocent leftover from a meal turned into a serious med

Just days before Thanksgiving, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital removes a lodged wishbone, preventing potentially life-threatening complications.

- Dr. Alyssa Zoto (Internist)MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving is a time for making wishes, but for one South Jersey dog, a wishbone nearly turned into a nightmare.Maximus, an 8-year-old Pomeranian from Southampton, New Jersey, found himself in a dangerous situation after swallowing a chicken wishbone that became lodged in his esophagus. What might seem like an innocent leftover from a meal turned into a serious medical emergency requiring specialized veterinary intervention at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital.For approximately five days, Maximus wasn't acting like himself. He appeared uncomfortable, wasn't eating normally and had developed worsening coughing episodes. His family knew something wasn't right. Maximus was evaluated by his primary veterinarian at Village Veterinary Hospital, where diagnostic imaging identified a suspected bone lodged in his esophagus. Recognizing the need for specialized care, the veterinary team referred Maximus to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, where he arrived on November 20 for emergency evaluation and treatment.A Small Dog, a Dangerous DiscoveryEmergency Veterinarian Jeffrey Haymaker, VMD, evaluated Maximus and confirmed that the foreign object remained trapped in his esophagus. Internal Medicine specialist Alyssa Zoto, DVM, DACVIM, performed an endoscopic procedure using a specialized camera and retrieval instruments to locate and remove the obstruction.What the team discovered was alarming. The chicken wishbone had caused severe inflammation, ulceration, bleeding and areas of tissue death. Despite the significant damage, the esophageal wall remained intact.Dr. Zoto successfully removed the entire wishbone through Maximus's mouth using an endoscope, avoiding a more invasive surgical procedure. The medical team was concerned that, had the bone remained lodged for another day or two, it could have caused a perforation, or hole, in the esophagus, a potentially life-threatening complication.Dr. Alyssa Zoto, DVM, DACVIM“When we examined Maximus's esophagus, we found extensive damage from the wishbone that had been lodged there for several days. There was severe inflammation, ulceration and even areas where the tissue had begun to die. We were fortunate to remove the entire bone endoscopically before it caused a perforation, which could have been life-threatening. Cases like this are an important reminder that something as small as a chicken or turkey bone can become a very serious emergency, especially during the holidays.”A Thanksgiving Reminder That Could Save a Pet's LifeWith Thanksgiving approaching, Maximus's experience serves as an important warning for pet owners preparing holiday meals. Chicken and turkey bones, particularly cooked bones, can pose serious risks to dogs and cats. Bones may splinter, become lodged in the throat or esophagus, damage the digestive tract or cause dangerous internal injuries.And as Maximus's case demonstrates, a pet doesn't have to be visibly choking to be in serious trouble. Warning signs include persistent coughing or gagging, difficulty swallowing, refusing food, regurgitation or vomiting, excessive drooling and unusual discomfort or lethargy.Pet owners who suspect their animal has swallowed a bone or another foreign object should seek veterinary attention promptly rather than waiting for symptoms to resolve.A Second Chance for MaximusFortunately, Maximus came through his endoscopic procedure without reported complications and was discharged home later that day. Because the wishbone caused significant injury to his esophagus, his recovery requires medication, a softened diet, smaller meals and careful monitoring for delayed complications.For Maximus and his family, this Thanksgiving will carry a little extra meaning. While many families will be breaking wishbones and making wishes around the holiday table, Maximus has already received something far more important: another chance to enjoy life with the people who love him.

Jennifer Guli

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

+1 856-234-7626

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Thanksgiving Wish Gone Wrong: South Jersey Dog Survives Dangerous Encounter with Chicken Wishbone News Provided By Mount Laurel Animal Hospital November 25, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.