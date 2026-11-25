Frida Kahlo Musical Theater

The officially licensed Mexican musical plans expansion to Las Vegas, Miami and New York ahead of Frida Kahlo's 120th birthday anniversary in 2027.

- Bea Alvarado

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frida Kahlo already has her musical. Since its January 2025 premiere, Frida Kahlo: The Musical, an original Mexican production officially licensed by Frida Kahlo Corporation, has surpassed 300 performances, reached audiences across Mexico, and expanded from the stage to the screen with its own feature film.

As international interest in bringing Frida Kahlo's life to musical theater continues to grow, Mexico already has an established production with an original script, original music, a proven theatrical track record, and plans for international expansion.

Written, directed, and produced by Gerardo Quiroz, the musical is inspired by the book Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon by Bea Alvarado, an executive of Frida Kahlo Corporation and associate producer of both the theatrical and cinematic productions.

Karen Espriu stars as Frida Kahlo and is the composer and lyricist behind the production's 11 original songs.

Since its premiere at Teatro Centenario Coyoacán in Mexico City, the musical has celebrated sold-out performances, toured multiple Mexican cities, received industry recognition, and participated in major cultural events, including the FIFA Fan Fest.

Its cinematic adaptation, Frida Kahlo: The Musical – The Movie, was recently presented at Mexico's Chamber of Deputies before an audience of more than 200 attendees and is available digitally at .

Las Vegas, Miami and New York: The Next International Chapter

As 2027 marks the 120th anniversary of Frida Kahlo's birth, the production is preparing for its next chapter of international expansion, with Las Vegas among its upcoming destinations and Miami and New York forming part of its U.S. expansion strategy.

Further details will be announced in due course.

With the support of Frida Kahlo Corporation, the production celebrates Mexican creative talent and the enduring cultural legacy of one of the world's most influential artists.

Mexico has already given Frida's story a voice, music, and a stage. Now, the world is its next stage.

Frida Kahlo: The Musical

One Mexican story. One universal voice. A legacy that lives on.

About Frida Kahlo Corporation

Frida Kahlo Corporation develops and promotes international cultural, artistic, commercial, and entertainment initiatives celebrating Frida Kahlo's identity, legacy, and enduring global relevance.

About Gerardo Quiroz Producciones

A Mexican entertainment production company dedicated to developing theatrical, musical and audiovisual productions and promoting Mexican artistic talent internationally.

Bea Alvarado

Frida Kahlo Corporation

Frida Kahlo El Musical

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Frida Kahlo Corporation's Licensed Musical Surpasses 300 Performances and Announces U.S. Expansion News Provided By Frida Kahlo November 25, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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