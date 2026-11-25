Eadsv7 and Famdsv7 Azure VMs delivered higher SQL Server performance and value than Eadsv5 VMs

Principled Technologies testing shows Eadsv7 and Famdsv7 VMs outperforming Eadsv5 VMs on transactional and analytical database workloads

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many organizations follow a five-year infrastructure refresh cycle, and those running Microsoft SQL Server on Azure Eadsv5 virtual machines (VMs) powered by 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors are now two processor generations behind current Azure offerings. A new Principled Technologies (PT) report, commissioned by Microsoft, measured what moving to current Eadsv7 and Famdsv7 VMs powered by 5th Generation AMD EPYC processors could deliver.PT tested six Azure VM configurations at two sizes, 16 and 64 vCPUs, on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with SQL Server 2025. The comparison included the Eadsv5 VMs many customers run now, the Eadsv7 VMs that replace them, and constrained-core Famdsv7 VMs that expose half the vCPUs of their footprint for software licensed by the core. PT ran a TPC-E-like transactional (OLTP) workload in Benchmark Factory and the TPROC-H analytical (OLAP) workload in HammerDB on every VM.Key findings. The E16ads v7 VM processed up to 60.7 percent higher transactions per second than the E16ads v5 VM it replaces.. On the seven-stream analytical throughput test, the F16-8amds v7 VM finished the query set in 73.3 percent less time than the E16ads v5 VM, and the E16ads v7 in 63.3 percent less time.. The F16-8amds v7 VM completed the seven-stream query set at 80.3 percent lower cost than the E16ads v5 VM.. Because SQL Server Enterprise is licensed per active vCPU, the constrained-core VMs cost less per month in total than the v5 VMs: 26.3 percent less at 16 vCPUs and 28.4 percent less at 64 vCPUs.The report explains the role licensing plays:“Licensing is such a significant portion of the bill that the F16-8amds v7 costs 26.3 percent less per month in total than the E16ads v5, and the F64-32amds v7 costs 28.4 percent less than the E64ads v5.”The results also show where each VM family fits. According to the report,“constrained-core sizing suits analytical workloads that run few concurrent streams, which is the common case for scheduled reporting. For workloads that sustain many parallel query streams on a large VM, customers will likely have better results by choosing the Eadsv7 series.”To learn more, read the full report, Eadsv7 and Famdsv7 Azure VMs delivered higher SQL Server performance and value than Eadsv5 VMs, and the science behind the report.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

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Newer Azure VMs with 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors boost SQL Server performance and value News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. November 25, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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