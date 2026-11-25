Venture University and AI 2030 launch VU AI, an 11-week AI investor accelerator designed to empower the next generation of responsible AI investors.

Venture University and AI 2030 join forces to launch VU AI, empowering the next generation of responsible AI investors.

Venture University and AI 2030's 11-week investor accelerator combines AI education, hands-on venture investing, and Responsible AI principles.

- Xiaochen Zhang, CEO of AI 2030SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Venture University (VU) today announced the launch of“VU AI”, a new artificial intelligence-focused track within its Venture Capital Investor Accelerator, developed in partnership with AI 2030. The 11-week program prepares investors to evaluate, fund, and support AI companies through both rigorous venture investing practices and Responsible AI principles.As artificial intelligence reshapes every sector of the global economy, the partnership reflects a shared belief that realizing AI's full potential requires both innovation and responsible stewardship. By combining Venture University's venture capital education and hands-on investment experience with AI 2030's work to bridge awareness, talent, and resource gaps, the partnership prepares investors to support AI companies that create lasting value for both markets and society.Preparing Investors for the AI EconomyVU AI will welcome up to 20 participants per cohort into Venture University's 11-week Venture Capital Investor Accelerator, with curriculum and hands-on investing experiences focused specifically on artificial intelligence. Participants will complete Venture University's core venture investing curriculum while learning to evaluate AI companies through Responsible AI principles, including transparency, fairness, accountability, privacy preservation, sustainability, and safety.The program combines structured investor education with a venture capital apprenticeship through VU Venture Partners, VU's global venture capital fund. Participants will source and evaluate AI companies, present investment opportunities, participate in investment committee discussions, and gain hands-on experience applying Responsible AI principles to real investment decisions. Participants may join one to four consecutive cohorts, building an investment track record of up to seven investments per cohort, while working alongside experienced venture investors.As part of the program, participants will sign a Responsible AI Investor Pledge, developed jointly by Venture University and AI 2030, committing to investment practices that balance commercial opportunity with ethical governance and long-term societal impact.The inaugural VU AI cohorts will begin January 11, 2027, for the West Cohort (North America, Europe, Latin America, & Africa) and January 18, 2027, for the East Cohort (Asia, Middle East, & Oceania).Learn More About VU AI & Apply Here:Building a Stronger AI EcosystemThe rapid acceleration of AI investment presents extraordinary opportunities-but also greater responsibility. Investors increasingly influence which technologies reach the market, how quickly they scale, and the impact they have on businesses, communities, and society.VU AI was created to help prepare investors for that responsibility by integrating Responsible AI principles into every stage of the investment process. Throughout the program, participants will evaluate AI companies not only for their commercial potential, but also for governance, long-term sustainability, and broader societal impact.The partnership reflects a broader commitment by Venture University and AI 2030 to strengthen the AI ecosystem by developing talent, advancing responsible AI adoption, and fostering collaboration among investors, founders, enterprises, policymakers, and academia. Beyond the accelerator, the organizations will collaborate on thought leadership, community engagement, and strategic initiatives that help bridge awareness, talent, and resource gaps across the AI landscape.LeadershipVU AI will be led by Venture University's General Partners and Senior Management Team in partnership with AI 2030's leadership team, bringing together expertise in venture capital, responsible AI, and cross-sector collaboration to guide the program's continued growth."Capital is not neutral-it determines which technologies get built, amplifies whatever it touches, and fuels how quickly innovations reach society," said J. Skyler Fernandes, Founder and CEO of Venture University. "As AI becomes the largest area of venture investment, the industry needs investors who understand both the commercial potential and the consequences of what they fund. Our partnership with AI 2030 will help develop investors who bring rigor, judgment, and responsibility to the AI investment ecosystem.""Investors are in the driver's seat in shaping AI's future, unlocking its potential while managing safety and related risks,” said Xiaochen Zhang, CEO of AI 2030.“When responsible AI expertise guides due diligence, its principles anchor fund theses, and investors champion these commitments, markets follow. Through our partnership with Venture University, our goal is to equip future fund managers with the knowledge and evidence to establish responsible AI as a global investment category and help scale curated startups through the AI 2030 Accelerator. Together, we can make responsible AI a mainstream investment priority and a foundation for lasting value.”About Venture UniversityVenture University (VU) is a global venture capital investor accelerator that combines investor education with hands-on investment experience via a VC Investment Apprenticeship. VU prepares aspiring and emerging investors to source, evaluate, and invest in high-growth companies, building skills and a track record of helping to select up to seven investments per cohort, and cohort members receive a profit sharing agreement to share in the upside of the cohort's selected investments. Since launching in 2018, VU has graduated more than 1,000 alumni across 39 countries, and has invested in more than 120 portfolio companies through its global venture platform, including 12+ unicorns.Learn More:About AI 2030AI 2030 is a global initiative aiming to harness the transformative power of AI to advance human potential and solve the challenges that define our era. We work to bridge awareness, talent, and resource gaps, enabling responsible AI adoption across public and private sectors while minimizing AI's potential negative impact. AI 2030 has built a growing global community, engaging more than 10,000 leaders, practitioners, and learners through its membership, events, educational programs, and digital platforms.Learn More:

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Venture University and AI 2030 Launch“VU AI” to Train the Next Generation of Responsible AI Investors News Provided By AI 2030 November 25, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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