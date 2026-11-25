Amended complaint cites EEOC findings against Middle East Broadcasting Networks

Former employee's amended complaint in Virginia federal court alleges retaliation, harassment, and disability discrimination by the Alhurra broadcaster.

- Attorney Jordan D. HowletteARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 25, 2026, Justly Prudent filed a First Amended Complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of Basma Eloufi, a former employee of Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Inc. (MBN). The amended complaint alleges that MBN retaliated against Eloufi after she reported harassment based on her sex and national origin, and that MBN terminated her employment in May 2022 while she was on medical leave.The amended complaint incorporates a December 12, 2025 determination by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which the agency issued after Eloufi's original complaint was filed in March 2025. According to the determination, which is attached to the amended complaint as an exhibit, the EEOC found reasonable cause to believe that MBN violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by subjecting Eloufi to a hostile work environment because of her sex and national origin and by retaliating against her. The EEOC also found reasonable cause to believe that MBN violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to accommodate her, disclosing her medical information, and terminating her employment.The determination further states that the EEOC found reasonable cause to believe MBN subjected a class of women at its Virginia location to a hostile work environment based on sex, race, national origin, and color, and retaliated against a class of women who complained about harassment or discrimination. An EEOC reasonable-cause determination is not a court ruling. It reflects the agency's conclusion, after an investigation, that there is reason to believe a violation occurred.Allegations in the amended complaintAccording to the amended complaint, Eloufi relocated from Egypt and began working at MBN's headquarters in Springfield, Virginia, in April 2018 as a Digital Content Developer. The complaint describes MBN as a nonprofit corporation that operates the Arabic-language Alhurra television network and Radio Sawa and that is funded by grants from the U.S. government.The complaint alleges that a colleague who later became Eloufi's supervisor repeatedly disparaged her national origin and sex, including by telling her at a 2019 gathering attended mostly by MBN employees that she was "from the country of belly dancers and whores." The complaint states that Eloufi reported the remarks to MBN's Human Resources department in writing on July 5, 2019, and that about one week later MBN informed her that the colleague she had reported would become her direct supervisor.The complaint further alleges that a second supervisor repeatedly accused Eloufi of "cheating" on him when she met with Human Resources or other managers. According to the complaint, during a meeting on February 8, 2022, that supervisor told Eloufi he had been "treating you like this intentionally" so that she would "stop going to HR." The complaint states that Eloufi lost consciousness in MBN's newsroom later that day and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The complaint states that the statements it quotes were made in Arabic and are presented in English translation.According to the complaint, Eloufi submitted a written complaint of retaliation to senior MBN officials on February 14, 2022. The complaint alleges that, while Eloufi was on medical leave, her physician provided a note on April 28, 2022, stating that she needed at least two more months of leave, and that on May 5, 2022, MBN notified her that it was terminating her employment effective May 18, 2022. A May 5, 2022, email from MBN, also attached to the amended complaint, states that MBN considered the request to be one for "an indefinite leave of absence" that "is not a reasonable accommodation." The amended complaint disputes that characterization.MBN's position before the EEOCAs summarized in the EEOC's determination, MBN denied discriminating against Eloufi. MBN stated that Eloufi first complained of harassment in July 2019, that her allegations were vague and could not be substantiated, and that it offered her career support and other options to address her concerns. MBN also stated that, when Eloufi's leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act expired, she could not provide a fixed return-to-work date and holding her position open was an undue hardship. MBN denied disclosing Eloufi's medical information. MBN has not yet responded to the amended complaint, and the allegations in it have not been proven in court.Eloufi seeks, among other things, compensatory and punitive damages, and training for MBN's managers and Human Resources staff. She has demanded a jury trial."We amended the complaint, in part, so that the court and the public have the benefit of the EEOC's findings, which followed a federal investigation of more than three years," said Jordan D. Howlette, Managing Attorney of Justly Prudent. "Ms. Eloufi and I look forward to litigating her claims on their merits."The case is Basma Eloufi v. Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Inc. (Case No. 1:25-cv-543-MSN-LRV), filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.Justly Prudent is a general civil litigation and business law firm that provides comprehensive legal services across multiple practice areas, with particular aptitude in civil rights and constitutional tort litigation. While serving clients in matters ranging from complex commercial disputes to employment law, the firm maintains a steadfast commitment to advancing civil rights through impactful litigation against government misconduct and systemic constitutional violations. To learn more, visit Justly Prudent's website at or call the main office at (202) 921-6080.

Lars Kroner

Justly Prudent

+1 202-921-6080

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Amended lawsuit against Middle East Broadcasting Networks cites EEOC findings News Provided By Justly Prudent November 25, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.