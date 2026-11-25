An elevated three-season porch by Personal Pride Porches & Decks, with a gable roof, black-framed windows and a covered patio underneath.

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A three-season porch and open deck built by Personal Pride Porches & Decks, connected by stairs to a paver patio below.

A three-season porch by Personal Pride Porches & Decks on a raised deck, photographed in fall, when a windowed porch keeps the season going.

A three-season porch ready by Memorial Day 2027 typically needs a signed agreement by early February, says the Golden Valley builder.

- Jason Jewison, Operations Manager, Personal Pride Porches & DecksGOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twin Cities homeowners who want a new three-season porch ready for summer 2027 should start planning this winter, according to Personal Pride Porches & Decks, a porch and deck builder based in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Between design, permits, window orders and construction, a porch finished by Memorial Day 2027 typically needs a signed agreement by early February.The company's published three-season porch cost guide puts the full timeline at 10 to 16 weeks from signed agreement to finished porch. Permit review takes two to three weeks once plans are complete and there are no setback issues, and the company has seen reviews in cities such as Minnetonka and Plymouth run four to six weeks. Porch window systems are ordered separately and carry lead times of four to eight weeks. Spring is the busiest season for local permit offices.Converting an existing deck adds another step. In the company's experience, nearly all deck-to-porch conversions need new or reinforced footings, and in the Twin Cities footings must reach at least 42 inches below grade to sit below the frost line. A roof, walls and windows add load that the original deck may not have been built to carry."Most people start thinking about a new porch when the weather starts getting nice, and I get it," said Jason Jewison, operations manager and partner at Personal Pride Porches & Decks. "But there's a big difference between starting a porch project in the spring and actually getting to enjoy it that spring. If your goal is to use that space for most of the summer, winter is a great time to start working through the design, windows, and other details. That gives us time to get permits and materials lined up before the spring rush. If someone calls us in April, we can certainly still help, but there's a good chance they won't be enjoying that new porch until later in the summer."Cost is the other early decision. For a typical 12-by-12 to 16-by-12 porch, the company's published starting figures are about $40,000 for a screened porch, about $60,000 for a three-season porch with windows, and about $80,000 for an insulated, heated four-season porch. Converting an existing screened porch to a four-season room, without new foundation work, runs about $50,000 to $70,000 under the company's conversion guide. The company prepares 3D renderings and handles the building permit as part of each project.The porch type also sets how much of the year the space gets used. A screened porch in Minnesota is typically comfortable from about May through September. A three-season porch with windows and a heater stretches that to roughly April through November, and a four-season porch is built to be used year-round.Personal Pride Porches & Decks designs and builds screened, three-season and four-season porches, custom decks and pergolas for homeowners in Golden Valley, Plymouth, Maple Grove and communities across the Twin Cities west metro.About Personal Pride Porches & DecksPersonal Pride Porches & Decks, also known as Personal Pride Construction, is a porch, deck and exterior remodeling contractor based in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Tom Spears founded the company in 2002, and in 2026 long-time team members Jason Jewison and Adam Gernes acquired the company. The company builds custom composite, PVC and wood decks, screened, three-season and four-season porches, pergolas and exterior projects, and backs its work with a 10-year labor warranty. Learn more at .

Jason Jewison

Personal Pride Porches & Decks

+1 763-373-3873

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Personal Pride Porches & Decks: Twin Cities Three-Season Porches for Summer 2027 Start This Winter News Provided By Builder Lead Converter November 25, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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