MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 25 (IANS) Researchers and scientists from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) are heading out on scientific field traverse expeditions from India's Maitri Station in Antarctica to study ice-shelf dynamics and geological formations in the polar region.

One expedition across the Nivlisen Ice Shelf is being led by NCPOR Scientist-D Dr Vikram, accompanied by Dr Tobias Tal from Australia, Dr Anirudha Mahagaokar from NCPOR, and a dedicated operational team from Maitri Station. The team is conducting research on melt interactions on the Nivlisen Ice Shelf to improve understanding of ice-shelf processes and strengthen India's scientific knowledge of Antarctica.

In a separate scientific field traverse to the Gruber Mountains, located about 100 km south of Maitri Station, NCPOR Scientist-F Dr Yogesh Ray is leading a team that includes Geological Survey of India senior geologist Vikas Chandra, NCPOR researchers, and Maitri Station operational personnel.

The Nivlisen Ice Shelf is a floating ice shelf along the coast of central Dronning Maud Land in East Antarctica, extending into the Lazarev Sea. Spanning nearly 10,400 square km, it stretches about 80 km north to south and 130 km east to west between the ice rises of Leningradkollen in the east and Djupranen in the west.

Ice thickness ranges from around 150 metres at the seaward front to nearly 700 metres in the southeast, with central east-to-west transects commonly measuring between 210 metres and 330 metres.

Fed by glaciers draining inland ice, including the Potsdam Glacier and flows through Wohlthatmassivet, the shelf typically moves at around 100 metres per year with tidal and wind-driven variations.

It borders the Schirmacher Oasis and nearby blue ice areas, where katabatic winds and sublimation expose dense, snow-free glacial ice, while summer warming creates surface meltwater ponds, slush, and supraglacial drainage channels.

The Gruber Mountains form a compact mountain group in Dronning Maud Land, also known as Queen Maud Land, making up the northeastern section of the Wohlthat Mountains.

Consisting of a main massif and several rocky outliers, the range features Ritscher Peak at 2,791 metres alongside peaks such as Bastei, Mentzelberg, and Zuckerhut. Lake Untersee sits within a large cirque on the northern slopes beside the Anuchin Glacier, with Maitri and Russia's Novolazarevskaya Station lying closest to the northwest.

"The purpose of sending researchers to Antarctica is to study such features and collect samples. This helps in understanding the impact of climate change and other factors," a researcher said.