Washington DC [US], November 25 (ANI): American model and television personality Kendall Jenner has faced online backlash from Indian social media users after wearing a cloth featuring the sacred 'Om' symbol as a beach cover-up during a yacht outing with her sister Kylie Jenner, with several users calling its use as a fashion accessory disrespectful to Hindu religious beliefs. The controversy began after Kylie shared two pictures from their recent yacht trip on Instagram, with the caption, "cutest girl in the whole world". The post featured the sisters posing together, with one photograph showing them sharing a warm hug and another capturing them against the backdrop of the sea. In the pictures, Kendall is seen wearing a black two-piece bikini paired with a yellow-and-red cloth featuring Om symbols, wrapped around her upper body. Kylie, meanwhile, opted for a fitted black midi dress with a deep V-shaped neckline, short sleeves and sheer detailing.

The pictures drew criticism from several Indian users, who objected to the use of the Om symbol as a casual fashion accessory, describing it as disrespectful towards Hindu religious beliefs and traditions. Reacting to the pictures, one Instagram user commented, "I can smell a big controversy …" Another user wrote, "Kendal wearing scared signs of sanatani dharma (Hinduism) Expressing concern over the use of the religious symbol, another user commented, "Om is not just a design or a fashion statement. It is a sacred symbol of faith, devotion, and Sanatan culture for millions of Hindus. Please respect our religious beliefs and symbols." Another disgruntled user wrote, "Sacred religious symbols from Sanatan culture aren't fashion accessories to be worn over swimwear. Celebrities and stylists need to do basic research before turning someone's faith into a vacation aesthetic."

Kendall Jenner is an American model, socialite and television personality who rose to prominence through the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She appeared in the show for 20 seasons over nearly 15 years, from 2007 to 2021. Over the years, she has also featured in several spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011), Khloé and Lamar (2011), Rob and Chyna (2016) and Life of Kylie (2017). Kendall has also been in the news over reports of her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi. However, neither has publicly confirmed the reported relationship. (ANI)