New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The 62nd meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) was held on Wednesday in hybrid mode at the CWMA Committee Room, New Delhi, with Tamil Nadu actively participating in the proceedings. The session was chaired by Piyush Singh, IAS, who has assumed additional charge as Chairman of the CWMA following the retirement of SK Haldar. Piyush Singh took the helm of the CWMA after SK Haldar stepped down upon retirement. Prasanth Vadanare, Secretary to the Tamil Nadu Government, Water Resources Department, along with Subramanian, Chairman, Cauvery Technical Cell, represented the state at the meeting. Vadanare presented a flower bouquet to Piyush Singh to mark his taking charge as Chairman of the authority. The CWMA oversees inter-state water sharing and regulatory arrangements among riparian states in the Cauvery basin.

A day before the meeting, Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy commented on the Cauvery water-sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, noting that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed the state to release water. "The CWRC has ordered the release of 2,000 cusecs of water. Earlier, 1,500 cusecs were being released daily. There is a Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting scheduled for tomorrow, and they will likely take a similar line. Tamil Nadu's petition in the Supreme Court has already been dismissed. We will place our arguments strongly before the CWRC and CWMA; there will be no problem," he said. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on November 20 rejected Tamil Nadu's plea seeking a direction to Karnataka to release additional Cauvery water to compensate for the alleged deficit, with the State citing the impact of water scarcity on farmers and crops. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the application, saying,“We have dismissed (the application).”

Tamil Nadu government had filed two applications seeking directions for the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water. In August, Tamil Nadu had alleged that Karnataka failed to release its allocated share of Cauvery water despite a rainfall deficit, resulting in a shortfall of around 11 TMC. The State claimed that the shortage had left it unable to provide irrigation water to farmers. Karnataka, however, refuted the allegations, maintaining that it was complying with the directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Tamil Nadu on August 3 approached the top court seeking enforcement of a decision by the CWMA directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for 15 days. It had challenged the non-implementation of the CWMA's July 30 direction for the release of water from Karnataka's Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara reservoirs. The State had sought a total release of 4.536 TMC of water, corresponding to 3,500 cusecs per day over 15 days. Tamil Nadu's demand stems from the water-sharing arrangement under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award, which provides for an annual allocation of 64 TMC to the State. It had earlier told the bench that it received only 14 TMC and, after accounting for reduced basin flows, was entitled to 55.29 per cent of the available water, claiming a shortfall of around 20 TMC. (ANI)