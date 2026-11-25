Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): Odisha is set to host what is being billed as India's first-ever road-plus-sand marathon, with the Puri Coastal Marathon 2026 scheduled to take place on December 13, offering participants four race categories and a total prize purse of Rs 1 crore. Scheduled for Sunday, 13 December 2026, the event aims to bring together running enthusiasts, professional athletes and visitors for a unique race experience along the iconic coastline of Puri, according to a release.

With its blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage and growing sporting ambitions, Odisha offers an exciting setting for events that bring together sport and tourism. The Puri Coastal Marathon seeks to build on this potential by creating a platform that celebrates fitness while showcasing the state's coastal identity to participants from across India and beyond. The event also aligns with the broader vision of encouraging a culture of fitness, wider community participation and the development of sports tourism. By bringing runners and visitors to Puri, the marathon presents an opportunity to highlight the destination beyond its established spiritual and cultural appeal, drawing attention to its coastline and potential as a destination for sporting experiences.

Positioned as India's first-ever road-plus-sand marathon, the event will offer participants a distinctive running experience across four race categories — 42K, 21K, 10K and 5K. The combination of road and sand is expected to give runners a different challenge while allowing them to experience the unique coastal landscape of Puri. With a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, the marathon is also looking to attract competitive runners and build wider interest in the event. Its outreach aims to create an opportunity for international running communities to discover Odisha, while strengthening the state's visibility in the wider sports tourism landscape.

Beyond the competition, the Puri Coastal Marathon is envisioned as a celebration of fitness, community engagement and destination promotion. It offers an opportunity to bring together local residents, running groups, tourists and sporting personalities around a shared sporting experience. As the countdown to December 13 gathers pace, the Puri Coastal Marathon 2026 is looking to take Odisha's coastal identity to a wider audience — demonstrating how sporting events can create meaningful connections between fitness, tourism and the local community.

Event Details:

• Event: Puri Coastal Marathon 2026 • Date: Sunday, 13 December 2026 • Venue: Puri, Odisha • Race Categories: 42K, 21K, 10K and 5K • Prize Purse: Rs 1 crore • Unique Feature: India's first-ever road-plus-sand marathon. (ANI)