New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Nepal has invited Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to attend the Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2026 as the guest of honour, with discussions between the two sides focusing on infrastructure development and strengthening road connectivity between India and Nepal. The invitation was extended by Nepal's Ambassador to India, Nishchalnath Pandey, during a courtesy call on Gadkari, the Embassy of Nepal in India said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"Today, His Excellency Nishchalnath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal to India paid a courtesy call on the Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways of the Government of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari ji. During the meeting, the Ambassador extended a formal invitation to the Hon'ble Minister to grace the Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2026 as the Guest of Honour. The discussions also focused on exploring avenues for cooperation in infrastructure development and enhancing road connectivity," the embassy said.

The sixth edition of the Nepal Infrastructure Summit (NIS 2026) is scheduled to be held on December 9-10 at The Soaltee Kathmandu. The summit will be jointly organised by Nepal's Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) and Federation of Contractors' Associations of Nepal (FCAN), with several other industry and institutional bodies as co-organisers. It will be chaired by Nepal's Minister of Infrastructure Development, Sunil Lamsal.

The meeting comes days after Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's two-day state visit to India, during which both countries undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and adopted a joint vision titled 'Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership'. The joint vision, adopted following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart in New Delhi, outlines ten pillars of cooperation, with physical and digital connectivity identified as a key priority for strengthening economic ties and people-to-people relations.

Under the connectivity pillar, the two leaders welcomed the launch of direct express rail service between Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal, as well as a motorable bridge across the Mahakali River connecting Dharchula in India and Darchula in Nepal. Both sides also agreed to expedite the construction of Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Bhairahawa and Sunauli, along with new facilities at Banbasa and Dodhara Chandani.

The joint vision further calls for expeditious completion of the remaining sections of the Jayanagar-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar railway lines. Welcoming the finalisation of the Final Location Survey of the Raxaul-Kathmandu Rail Link, the two leaders also agreed to collaborate on developing Nepal's East-West Rail Link, prioritising the Bardibas-Nijgadh section and the Birgunj-Nijgadh link. The two countries further agreed to enhance road connectivity through new motorable bridges and trading points and augment cross-border petroleum supply infrastructure, including a proposed pipeline connecting Siliguri in India with Jhapa in Nepal. They also agreed to explore the possibility of a gas pipeline between the two countries.

Nepal has set an ambitious target of becoming a USD 100 billion economy within the next decade, with infrastructure development, sustainable financing and timely project execution identified as crucial to achieving the goal. (ANI)