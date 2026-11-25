A security guard in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been praised after CCTV footage captured him saving a young child from being hit by an approaching truck. The incident reportedly occurred when the child suddenly ran onto the road, putting themselves directly in the path of an oncoming vehicle. Surveillance camera footage shows the guard quickly noticing the danger and rushing towards the youngster. With very little time to react, he manages to pull the child away from the truck's path, preventing what could have been a serious accident. The quick response helped avert a potentially tragic incident.

CCTV captures split-second rescue

The surveillance footage shows how quickly the situation unfolded, leaving the guard with only moments to act. As the truck approached, he moved towards the child and pulled them away just in time. The incident highlights the importance of remaining alert in public spaces, particularly in areas where children may accidentally wander onto busy roads. A brief moment of distraction can lead to dangerous situations, especially when large vehicles are involved.

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Quick thinking prevents possible tragedy

The guard's timely intervention has drawn attention to the importance of alertness and quick thinking in emergencies. His actions prevented a potentially devastating accident and ensured the child was moved out of immediate danger. The CCTV footage also serves as a reminder for parents and guardians to keep a close watch on young children near roads and moving vehicles. What could have ended in tragedy instead became a story of a life-saving intervention, thanks to the guard's swift response.