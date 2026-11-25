MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On November 24th, 2026, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia and relevant Zambian government authorities held the Seventh Meeting of the Consular Communication Mechanism. The Embassy and relevant authorities had in-depth exchanges on protecting the lives, property and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in Zambia and strengthening bilateral cooperation in judicial, policing, immigration and other fields. Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy, Mr. Wang Sheng, and Ms. Wang Li, Counsellor of the Embassy, attended the meeting. Nearly 30 representatives from Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zambia Police Service, Drug Enforcement Commission, Department of Immigration, National Prosecution Authority and Zambia Revenue Authority were present.

Mr. Wang Sheng said that under the strategic guidance of the two Heads of State, China-Zambia relations have continued to deepen, practical cooperation has kept moving forward. The two sides should make full use of the Consular Communication Mechanism, to better serve and realize the socio-economic development goals of the two countries.

Ms. Wang Li urged the relevant Zambian authorities to keep performing their duties with high professionalism, provide guidance for frontline law enforcement units such as immigration and traffic management, and foster a sound investment environment aligning with the Grow Zambia Agenda. The Embassy stands ready to work with the relevant authorities to combat crimes, strengthen the awareness campaign of laws, and support the high-quality development of bilateral cooperation.

​Mr. Goodson Sinyenga, Director of Research and Planning of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, spoke on behalf of the Zambian authorities presented. He commended the meeting mechanism and expressed readiness to strengthen communication and coordination, build a law enforcement team with integrity and professionalism, thereby facilitating the development of bilateral cooperation.

All participants agreed to further strengthen the meeting mechanism and work together to make it more effective.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.Download logo