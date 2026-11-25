MENAFN - African Press Organization)

This afternoon, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, chaired a meeting of the Executive Management Committee (EMC) of the AU Peace Fund, which reviewed the Fund's 2026 progress, operationalisation of its investment arrangements & planning for 2027.

The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring that the Peace Fund remains a credible, sustainable & effective African-owned instrument for financing the continent's peace & security priorities.

The Committee welcomed progress in strengthening the Fund's institutional & investment architecture as it represent important steps towards enhancing the Fund's operational readiness, financial stewardship & long-term sustainability.

The Chairperson emphasised that investment & capital preservation must remain firmly anchored in the Fund's fundamental purpose: supporting peace, conflict prevention, mediation & peace support efforts across Africa. The Fund must ultimately deliver tangible benefits to AU Member States & populations affected by conflict instability, said the Chairperson.

On governance, the Committee underscored the importance of institutional accountability & information-sharing.

Looking ahead, the meeting called for a more sustainable & diversified resource mobilisation strategy, including stronger partnerships with Member States & international partners, to advance the Fund's long-term capitalisation ambitions.

The Chairperson concluded by reaffirming that the AU Peace Fund remains a strategic expression of Africa's collective commitment to ownership, solidarity & responsibility in addressing the continent's peace & security challenges. He added that its effective governance, adequate resourcing & purposeful deployment are essential to advancing the vision of a peaceful & secure Africa.

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