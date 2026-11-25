Strengthening The Governance And Sustainability Of The African Union (AU) #Peace Fund
This afternoon, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, chaired a meeting of the Executive Management Committee (EMC) of the AU Peace Fund, which reviewed the Fund's 2026 progress, operationalisation of its investment arrangements & planning for 2027.
The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring that the Peace Fund remains a credible, sustainable & effective African-owned instrument for financing the continent's peace & security priorities.
The Committee welcomed progress in strengthening the Fund's institutional & investment architecture as it represent important steps towards enhancing the Fund's operational readiness, financial stewardship & long-term sustainability.
The Chairperson emphasised that investment & capital preservation must remain firmly anchored in the Fund's fundamental purpose: supporting peace, conflict prevention, mediation & peace support efforts across Africa. The Fund must ultimately deliver tangible benefits to AU Member States & populations affected by conflict instability, said the Chairperson.
On governance, the Committee underscored the importance of institutional accountability & information-sharing.
Looking ahead, the meeting called for a more sustainable & diversified resource mobilisation strategy, including stronger partnerships with Member States & international partners, to advance the Fund's long-term capitalisation ambitions.
The Chairperson concluded by reaffirming that the AU Peace Fund remains a strategic expression of Africa's collective commitment to ownership, solidarity & responsibility in addressing the continent's peace & security challenges. He added that its effective governance, adequate resourcing & purposeful deployment are essential to advancing the vision of a peaceful & secure Africa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Media files
Download logo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment