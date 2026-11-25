MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja hosted its Flavors of Freedom Thanksgiving Dinner reception on Tuesday November 24, marking the end of a campaign that used food and storytelling to celebrate American innovation, Nigerian creativity, imported U.S. food products, and the lasting ties between the United States and Nigeria.

Flavors of Freedom is part of Freedom 250, the global commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence. The campaign drew on the American Thanksgiving tradition of gratitude and togetherness to bring American and Nigerian culinary traditions to one table.

“Tonight, we gather around a shared table to celebrate gratitude, creativity, and the enduring ties between the people of the United States and Nigeria,” said Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Jimmy Mauldin.

At the center of the campaign is a collaboration between Chef Amors, a Nigerian culinary influencer, and Nicole Holler, U.S. Embassy Spokesperson and American home cook. In a featured cooking video (which you can view here ), the two prepare a Thanksgiving-inspired fusion menu that blends classic American dishes with Nigerian and U.S. ingredients, flavors, and cooking techniques. The video also includes a shared-table discussion. Participants with backgrounds in diplomacy, agriculture, economic affairs, and U.S. exchange programs talk about how innovation, food, and entrepreneurship connect the two countries.

The menu features five dishes:



Suya-Roasted Turkey with Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Suya Glaze: a Nigerian-inspired twist on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey made using a blend of U.S. and Nigerian spices.

Jollof Macaroni and Cheese: a classic American comfort food combined with the bold flavors of Nigerian jollof made using imported U.S. cheese from Wisconsin.

Masa Pancakes with Minced Lamb and Miyan Taushe: Northern Nigerian masa pancakes with minced lamb seasoned with U.S.-imported spices, and a traditional pumpkin-based sauce.

Apple-Cinnamon Pie: a classic American-inspired Thanksgiving dessert made with U.S. spices. Zobo-Cranberry Punch: Nigeria's popular hibiscus-based zobo drink paired with U.S. cranberries, a traditional Thanksgiving flavor, and Sprite, a U.S. beverage.

The DCM also spoke about how this collaboration reflects respect for both traditions and demonstrates what people can create when they exchange ideas freely.

The campaign also showcases U.S. agricultural products, culinary techniques, and kitchen technology, along with the commercial opportunities that strengthen economic connections between the two countries.

According to DCM Mauldin,“Every meal connects farmers, processors, equipment manufacturers, transporters, retailers, cooks, and consumers. Fair and reciprocal commercial relationships can strengthen supply chains, increase consumer choice, support jobs, and create opportunities for American and Nigerian businesses.”

Recognizing Audience Innovators

At the reception, the Embassy presented prizes to the winners of its Flavors of Freedom Audience Innovation Challenge. This social media activity invited audiences to share the American innovations they are grateful for and explain how those innovations positively affect their lives. 3 winners were selected from 346 entries. Their stories described how innovations such as technology, health, agriculture have made a difference in their daily lives, work, and communities.

“I especially want to recognize the winners of our audience innovation challenge. Your entries showed how American innovation has made a practical difference in your lives and communities. Thank you for sharing your thoughtful, creative, and personal stories with us.” DCM Mauldin added.

First place winner is Alade Daniel Adedayo

Second place winner is Uchechukwu Sixtus Ikeme

Third place winner is Paul Nzube Idafum

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.