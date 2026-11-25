MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) commemorated Seychelles Defence Forces Day 2026 today, with a ceremony attended by President Dr Patrick Herminie in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces, at the Military Training and Support Centre (MTSC), Île Perseverance.

Held under the theme“Unity in Service, Strong in Diversity,” the occasion brought together senior officers, serving personnel and invited guests to reflect on the Force's achievements, recognise the dedication and sacrifices of its members, and reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also present at the ceremony were the Minister for Homeland Security and Civil Affairs, Mr James Camille; Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Rosette; Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Jean Attala; and Commissioner of Police, Mr Godfra Hermitte, among other senior officers and invited guests.

The ceremony began with an opening prayer led by Force Chaplain, Lt Col Jack Agathine, setting the tone for reflection on the dedication and sacrifices of those serving the nation, while calling for continued commitment towards peace, progress, prosperity and unity.

A highlights of the celebration was the presentation of long-service medals and certificates to members of the Force in recognition of their years of dedicated service. Personnel marking between 25 and 47 years of service were recognised for their loyalty, discipline, professionalism and contribution to the institution.

President Herminie, accompanied by Major General Rosette, led the presentation of the awards, acknowledging the commitment of personnel who have dedicated a significant part of their lives to national service.

The ceremony also recognised outstanding performers in the 2026 SDF Firing Competition, with prizes presented to winners in the AK47 male and female categories, Glock category, as well as the best-performing units.

A video presentation showcasing the SDF's accomplishments throughout 2026 also formed part of the programme. It highlighted the Force's operational activities, training engagements, international cooperation, partnerships, environmental contributions and lasting legacy. The presentation offered an overview of the progress made across its various units and departments, as well as the dedication and brotherhood that continue to define the institution.

In his address, Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Rosette, said the annual commemoration was an opportunity to reflect on the Force's journey, recognise the sacrifices of serving personnel and celebrate the continued commitment of those carrying out their duties. He highlighted that 2026 marked 49 years since the establishment of the Seychelles Defence Forces, noting that the institution had continued to evolve and strengthen its capabilities to respond to changing security realities.

He outlined several developments during the year, including improvements in equipment and operational capacity through international partnerships, maritime operations, regional and international military exercises, recruitment and personnel development. He also highlighted the importance of the Coast Guard's role in saving lives, referring to a recent medical evacuation involving a passenger aboard Cat Cocos. Reflecting on the difficult moments of the year, he paid tribute to the two Coast Guard personnel, L/Cpl Oreddy and L/Cpl Hoffman, who lost their lives in the maritime incident of 17 September. Looking ahead to the Force's 50th anniversary in 2027, he called on personnel to remain united, disciplined and committed to their responsibilities, upholding the motto,“Service Before Self.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.Download logo