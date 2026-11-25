MENAFN - GetNews)"Joerg Luedicke, owner and founder of Laluedesign in Nairobi Kenya"Joerg Luedicke, founder of tennis apparel brand Laluedesign, won back-to-back titles in the MS65 and MS55 singles draws at the inaugural ITF World Tennis Masters Tour MT100 tournaments in Nairobi, Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya & BERLIN, Germany - Nov. 25, 2026 - Laluedesign, an independent online apparel brand offering tennis clothing and outfit ideas for players and fans across the United States, Canada, and Europe, announces that founder and owner Joerg Luedicke won back-to-back first-place titles in the inaugural ITF World Tennis Masters Tour MT100 tournaments in Nairobi, Kenya. Competing on the clay courts of the 254 Racquet Club in Loresho Ridge during East Africa's first-ever ITF Masters MT100 event series, Luedicke finished undefeated atop the standings in both the Men's Singles 65+ and Men's Singles 55+ main draws.

The two-tournament series, hosted by 254 Racquet Club in collaboration with the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, Wild Card Tennis, and Tennis Kenya, brought international senior tennis competitors to Nairobi between November 16 and November 21, 2026. In the opening tournament (Tournament Key: S-MT100-KEN-2026-002, week of November 16, 2026), Luedicke secured first place in the MS65 Singles Main Draw with 3 points, winning all 6 sets played (6–0) and 37 of 47 games (37–10). His match results included straight-set victories over Peter Njuki of Kenya (6–0, 6–0), William Iton of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (6–4, 6–1), and Yves Bree of Belgium (7–5, 6–0).

In the second tournament (Tournament Key: S-MT100-KEN-2026-003, week of November 19, 2026), Luedicke competed in the MS55 Singles Main Draw and again captured first place. He finished first in the standings with 2 points, a 4–0 set record, and a 24–4 game tally across completed matches. His results included wins against William Iton (6–0, 6–1) and Pietro Tilli of Italy (6–4, 6–1), alongside a retirement victory at 3–3 against Yves Bree and a walkover win against Kiril Iliev of Bulgaria.

Following their matches against Luedicke, opponents remarked on the effectiveness of his on-court execution:

"I was being served today," said William Iton of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following their 6–0, 6–1 match.

"I couldn't handle your sliced drop shots," said Yves Bree of Belgium.

"I liked the tournament a lot. Very international, friendly and competitive matches, a great deal of sportsmanship, made new friends and new people to play tennis with. Good and friendly organization," said Joerg Luedicke, Owner of Laluedesign.

Through Laluedesign, Luedicke translates his active competitive court experience into dedicated tennis apparel and outfit concepts for both recreational players and spectators. The online store serves customers across the United States, Canada, and Europe with curated racquet-sport clothing, graphic tees, polos, and accessories designed for comfort during match play as well as casual wear off the court.

About Laluedesign

Laluedesign is an independent e-commerce apparel brand based in Berlin, Germany, serving tennis players, sports fans, and active lifestyle customers across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Focused on pairing clean, sport-inspired aesthetics with everyday comfort, the store offers curated collections tailored to the global tennis community.

To explore the full collection, visit the Laluedesign Tennis Apparel Collection.