MENAFN - GetNews)"Gumlet AI Secure Video Benchmark 2026: across 5,671 AI answers, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews chose the same first recommendation for secure video buyers only 23% of the time."Gumlet was named in 43% of AI answers overall, and in 94% of answers when AI assistants were asked to recommend the best VdoCipher alternative for DRM-protected course videos.

Singapore - Nov. 25, 2026 - Gumlet, a Singapore-headquarted all-in-one video hosting platform, released findings from the Gumlet AI Secure Video Benchmark 2026, an 11-week analysis of 5,671 AI answers to 24 secure video buying questions. When ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews were asked the same buyer question on the same day, they chose the same first recommendation only 23% of the time.

The report draws on 24 buyer-style questions about secure video hosting, DRM, piracy, and access control, asked once a day on all three engines from July 13 to September 28, 2026, plus two extra runs on the first day. Of 5,760 planned runs, Google AI Overviews was missing for 85 and ChatGPT returned no answer for 4, leaving 5,671 answers: 1,916 from ChatGPT, 1,920 from Gemini, and 1,835 from Google AI Overviews. Tracking was done with Peec AI.

The report measures mention rate as the share of answers that name a vendor anywhere, and top pick rate as the share in which a vendor is the first dedicated video or DRM platform named. When a question names a vendor, that vendor is excluded from that question's results. Gumlet published the report, appears in the results as a video hosting platform, and was measured with the same method as every other vendor.

Each engine has its own favorites: Mux is named in 63% of ChatGPT answers but only 14% of Gemini and AI Overview answers, while SproutVideo shows the opposite pattern, at 40% in Gemini and AI Overviews but 11% in ChatGPT. Gumlet is strongest in Gemini, named in 61% of that engine's answers.

The report found that VdoCipher is the most-named vendor, appearing in 74% of all answers and as the first recommendation in 41%. Vimeo is named in 62%. Gumlet is named in 43% and is first in 8%. Brightcove follows at 40% of mentions. No other vendor passes one third of answers. VdoCipher is the most common top pick on 13 of the 24 questions, Vimeo on 5, and Mux on 2, while Brightcove, Cloudflare Stream, Gumlet, and Panopto lead on 1 question each. Some questions are settled: the question on the best video DRM for an LMS has VdoCipher first in 93% of answers. Others are open contests, and no vendor leads even a third of the time.

The type of buying question changes which vendor leads. On course-creator and LMS questions, VdoCipher is the most common top pick in 60% of answers, followed by Gumlet at 23%. On business and internal-training questions, Vimeo is first in 40% and named in 94%, with Panopto first in 20%. For the question "Which secure video platform should startups use?", 84% of answers recommended video meeting tools instead of hosting platforms, and the report notes that buyers looking for hosting need to say "hosting."

When AI assistants were asked to recommend the best VdoCipher alternative for DRM-protected online course videos, Gumlet was named in 94% of answers and was the top pick in 74%, including 84% in ChatGPT, 70% in Gemini, and 69% in Google AI Overviews. Across all 24 questions, Gumlet moved ahead of Brightcove into third place in early August and held that spot every week after, with its mention rate rising from 38% in the first week to 41% in the last and peaking at 51% in the week of August 31. Its weakest area was business and internal-training questions, where it was named in 21% of answers.

The overall ranking was stable, with VdoCipher and Vimeo holding the top two spots every week, but individual answers changed daily. When the same engine was asked the same question on two consecutive days, it returned the exact same vendor list only 4% to 10% of the time: 6% in ChatGPT, 4% in Gemini, and 10% in Google AI Overviews. Across 11 weeks, each engine named 17 to 22 different vendors per question on average. The report concludes that visibility is better measured as a rate over many answers, not from a single screenshot.

To these engines, "secure" mostly means DRM. 91% of answers mention DRM, 77% mention watermarking, and 73% name Google Widevine or Apple FairPlay, while compliance standards such as SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA appear in only 10%.

About 70% of cited sources come from company and vendor websites, and independent media is about 7%. The engines cited 1,200 different websites. Google AI Overviews cites YouTube in 77% of its answers and Reddit in 47%, compared with under 10% for ChatGPT and Gemini. Being cited is not the same as being recommended: Castr's guide to private video hosting is the most-retrieved secure video page in Peec's page-level data, retrieved 1,053 times across all tracked questions, yet Castr is named in only 8% of the answers that cite it.

"Buyers often treat a single AI answer as a shortlist, but our data shows that shortlist changes with the engine, the wording, and the day," said Nitin Meena, Digital Marketing Manager, Gumlet. "We ran this benchmark to see where AI assistants actually send secure video buyers, and we measured ourselves with the same method as every other vendor. If you are choosing a secure video platform, ask more than one assistant and name the use case. If you sell one, track how often you are named across hundreds of answers, not in a single screenshot."

The report advises buyers to ask about compliance directly and to treat prices in AI answers as a starting point, since a price appears in about one in five answers. The dataset covers only ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, in English, during this 11-week window. Perplexity, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Mode were not included. Mentions are text-based and were not scored as positive or negative.

The full report, including complete methodology and limitations, is available on Gumlet's website.

About Gumlet

Gumlet Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered all-in-one video hosting platform built for developers, SaaS teams, course creators, and OTT platforms. Customers can host, stream, protect, publish, and analyze video from one dashboard, and Gumlet Image provides image optimization. The company reports 8 billion+ media delivered every day, 12,000+ apps and sites, and 4 million+ videos streaming. Its platform offers one-click Widevine and FairPlay DRM, and Gumlet is SOC 2 compliant and ISO 27001 certified.. Gumlet is the publisher of the Gumlet AI Secure Video Benchmark 2026.

More information is available at gumlet.