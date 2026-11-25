MENAFN - GetNews)"Jennifer Hoeft, MSN, ACNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, leads medication management and ADHD evaluations at Grateful Heart Counseling in Justin, TX."Justin, TX medication management and ADHD evaluations for ages 8 and up begin December 1 with board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner Jennifer Hoeft, bringing medication care and counseling under one roof

Justin, Texas - Nov. 25, 2026 - Justin, TX medication management is now available close to home. Grateful Heart Counseling, a counseling practice with offices in Justin and Denton, announced today that it will begin offering psychiatric medication management and ADHD evaluations on December 1, 2026. Jennifer Hoeft, MSN, ACNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, will lead the new services from the Justin office.

Hoeft is board-certified in both acute care and psychiatric mental health and has practiced as a nurse practitioner for more than 16 years. She earned her nursing degree at Texas Christian University and her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Texas at Arlington. She sees clients ages 8 and up. Hoeft works with a psychiatrist, so when medication is appropriate, it can be prescribed and managed with regular follow-up visits to make sure it is working.

"I believe that true healing and wellness come from treating the whole person, not just a set of symptoms," said Hoeft.

For Ashley Smith, LPC-S, RPT-S, who owns Grateful Heart Counseling, the new services grow out of why she started the practice.

"I started Grateful Heart Counseling because I wanted the families in our community to have a place close to home where they could get real help and feel cared for. Over the years we've sat with so many clients who needed more than counseling alone and had nowhere nearby to turn. Bringing Jennifer onto our team means a child, teenager, or an adult here in Justin can get counseling and medication care from one team who really knows them and works together. That's the kind of help I want our community to have."

What the new services include



Medication management: A full psychiatric evaluation and a plain-language explanation of all your options, including not taking medication at all. Medication is started carefully, with regular follow-up visits to adjust as needed. Medication management in Justin is offered in person, with secure video visits available anywhere in Texas.



ADHD evaluations, ages 8 and up: The first visit gathers background information. Then 2 to 3 adults who know the client complete rating questionnaires, and a second visit reviews the results and makes a diagnosis. The process usually takes 2 to 4 weeks, depending on how quickly the questionnaires come back. ADHD evaluations can be done virtually, but in person is strongly preferred.

Care that connects: Clients can come for medication only or pair it with counseling. With the client's permission, the prescriber and the counselor coordinate care.



Services are billed to insurance. Grateful Heart is in-network with BCBS, Aetna, Cigna, United HealthCare, Tricare, and Medicare. Appointments will be limited at first, so families are encouraged to reach out early.

To schedule, visit gratefulheartcounseling/medication-management or call (940) 220-8491. To learn more about Jennifer and the counselors she works alongside, meet the Grateful Heart team.

About Grateful Heart Counseling

Grateful Heart Counseling provides counseling for children, teens and adults from offices in Justin and Denton, Texas, and offers virtual counseling for adults across Texas. Its counselors are trained in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Accelerated Resolution Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, EMDR and Play Therapy. Beginning in December, the practice also offers psychiatric medication management and ADHD evaluations. Ashley Smith, LPC-S, RPT-S, owns and leads the practice.