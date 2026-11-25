MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - Arab Potash Company (APC) and its European commercial arm, APC Trading & Logistics Europe AG, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fertiglobe, the world's largest seaborne exporter of combined urea and ammonia, to explore joint opportunities in fertilizer distribution, logistics, and investment.

Signed during the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) Strategic Forum in Lisbon, the agreement focuses initially on the European market while evaluating plans to expand both companies' footprints in Australia.

The MoU was signed by APC CEO Maen Nsour, APC Trading & Logistics Europe Vice President of Marketing and Sales Rashid Lubani, Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed Hoshy, and Fertiglobe Vice President Commercial Hussein Nabil.

Under the agreement, the parties will explore four core areas: distribution, logistics, market development, and potential strategic investments. Specifically, they plan to study an integrated commercial model pairing APC's potassium chloride with Fertiglobe's nitrogen fertilizers, such as urea. This unified supply channel would offer distributors and farmers a complete package of crop nutrients while improving shipping and storage efficiency.

In the first phase, the companies will pool their storage and distribution networks in Europe to serve customers with greater speed and flexibility, while simultaneously assessing joint investment projects and market-share growth in Australia.

APC Chairman Shehadeh Abu Hdeib said the partnership displays growing international confidence in Jordanian potash and praises APC's standing as a reliable global supplier. He added that the alliance supports global food security while advancing Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision by maximizing local value addition and expanding exports.

Nsour noted that working with Fertiglobe aligns with APC's strategy to strengthen its presence in vital international markets, particularly Europe, and turn shared goals into sustainable commercial ventures.

Hoshy said the MoU underscores Fertiglobe's commitment to building strategic partnerships that fortify supply chains and expand commercial reach across Europe, allowing the company to deliver more integrated solutions to its customers.

Lubani added that combining shipping and storage capabilities will lower logistics costs and ensure faster, more reliable deliveries across the continent.

Operating production facilities in the UAE, Egypt, and Algeria, Fertiglobe is the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa, serves as the exclusive ammonia platform for ADNOC and XRG, and is a major fertilizer distributor in Australia.

//Petra// HA